NCAA Tournament First Round: (7) Clemson (16-7) vs (10) Rutgers (15-11) prediction and faculty basketball sport preview.

Clemson vs Rutgers Broadcast

Date: Friday, March 19

Game Time: 9:20 pm ET

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Community: TBS

– All the CFN Fearless Predictions

Clemson vs Rutgers Game Preview

For up to date traces and to guess on faculty basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Rutgers Will Win

1991. That was the final time Rutgers was within the NCAA Tournament.

1983. That was the final time Rutgers gained a sport within the NCAA Tournament.

It wasn’t all the time a clean experience to get right here this yr due to an unpleasant 1-6 midseason run, however the Scarlet Knights beat Illinois, Michigan State, and did a strong job of cleansing up in opposition to the mediocre groups within the Huge Ten.

There’s rather a lot lacking from this crew, however the protection is nice at getting aggressive and forcing errors, there’s quite a lot of dimension and a ton of blocks, and the crew has a method of conserving video games low scoring and shut.

It additionally helps that Clemson doesn’t rating.

The Tigers completed final within the ACC isn scoring, it struggles to get to 70 factors, and the O doesn’t manufacture methods to get to the free throw line. Nevertheless …

– 2021 NCAA Tournament Schedule, Predictions

Why Clemson Will Win

Clemson has the model to present Rutgers issues.

The Scarlet Knight prefer to hold video games from getting wild, and Clemson is more than pleased to play alongside.

Its protection is nice at slowing down groups inside and outside, there aren’t a complete lot of issues with errors and turnovers, and there’s simply sufficient taking place from three to get by – and issues are getting higher.

It’s an okay-not-great capturing crew total, however it’s beginning to hit from the surface a complete lot extra, developing with double-digit made threes during the last 4 video games after not doing all that a lot for a lot of the common season. Being scorching from three doesn’t essentially assure a win, however Rutgers doesn’t have the pop – particularly from the surface – to maintain up if the Tigers are hitting.

– School Basketball Specialists Picks For Clemson vs Rutgers

What’s Going To Occur

Assume this will probably be a comparatively low scoring, tight sport with just a few mini temper and scoring swings.

Can Clemson get to the road late?

The Tigers make free throws in addition to anybody, however they only don’t get to the road sufficient. Rutgers will get hit with a complete lot of fouls, and Clemson doesn’t. Within the remaining jiffy, the Tigers will make their key free throws, and the Scarlet Knights gained’t.

Clemson vs Rutgers Prediction, Line

Clemson 59, Rutgers 57

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Rutgers -1.5, o/u: 126.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Should See Ranking: 3

5: Getting the NCAA Tournament again

1: One Shining Second

– Oops & Helmets: 25 Worst Soccer & Basketball Faculties 2020-2021