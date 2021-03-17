NCAA Tournament First Round: (5) Colorado (22-8) vs (12) Georgetown (13-12) prediction and school basketball recreation preview.

Colorado vs Georgetown Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 20

Game Time: 12:15 pm ET

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Community: CBS

– All the CFN Fearless Predictions

Colorado vs Georgetown Game Preview

For contemporary traces and to wager on school basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Georgetown Will Win

Was {that a} fluke or was it a case of a workforce rising up and rocking on the proper time?

The Hoyas have been depressing through the center of the season – happening an unsightly 2-7 run – however every little thing began to kick in late in February. A 6-1 end with a Massive East championship was sufficient to launch Patrick Ewing’s workforce into the NCAA Tournament for the primary time since 2015.

It’s a Ewing-coached Georgetown workforce, so in fact it’s superb on the boards. It’s an enormous workforce that dominates the glass on each ends. The taking pictures inside is nice sufficient, and when the gunners are on from the skin, it’s a lethal combine.

Colorado doesn’t have the within presence to hold if the Hoyas begin banging with its measurement up entrance, however …

– 2021 NCAA Tournament Schedule, Predictions

Why Colorado Will Win

It is a painfully inconsistent three-point taking pictures Georgetown workforce.

Colorado didn’t have too many issues slowing down the three – it led the Pac-12 in made threes – with even the bombers within the convention struggling from the skin. The Buffs break up their video games with Oregon and went 2-1 in opposition to Cal – three pointers weren’t the difficulty.

Georgetown doesn’t should hit threes to win, nevertheless it’s 5-9 when making fewer than 40% of its threes, and Colorado solely allowed groups to attach on 40% or extra seven instances in 30 video games.

The Buffs are unbelievable on the foul line, they don’t flip the ball over, they usually’re a complete lot steadier and constant.

– School Basketball Specialists Picks For Colorado vs Georgetown

What’s Going To Occur

Georgetown would be the enjoyable and mawkish option to root for due to Ewing and the historical past of this system, however Colorado is a complete lot steadier.

The Buffs will get sufficient from the protection to make up for just a few issues right here and there on the boards. They’ll surrender sufficient second likelihood factors to matter, however they’ll make up for it with a a number of factors in transition off of Hoya errors.

Colorado vs Georgetown Prediction, Line

Colorado 70, Georgetown 66

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Colorado -5.5, o/u: 136.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Should See Score: 3.5

5: Getting the NCAA Tournament again

1: One Shining Second

– Oops & Helmets: 25 Worst Soccer & Basketball Colleges 2020-2021