Could the Red Wings & Maple Leafs Become Trade Partners?

One advantage of the NHL’s realigned divisions is that former Atlantic Division rivals might turn into commerce companions for the Detroit Red Wings as they proceed to rebuild.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, specifically, have made it identified they’re buying forward of the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline. Basic supervisor Kyle Dubas shared as a lot with the media on Tuesday.

The 4 takeaways from Dubas’ avail:

1) Hopes to make a commerce ASAP due to the 14-day quarantine;

2) He would commerce a high prospect;

3) He would like a rental participant, for as soon as, over a hockey deal;

4) Confirms that the ahead place is main their deadline discussions. – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 16, 2021

The latter two factors famous by The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun stood out, because the Red Wings have a handful of gamers who match that description.

With that in thoughts, I reached out to Peter Baracchini, who covers the Maple Leafs for The Hockey Writers to see if the 2 groups make sense as commerce companions.

Red Wings Rental Forwards

Amongst Detroit’s many trade chips are Bobby Ryan, Sam Gagner, Luke Glendening, and Darren Helm – all forwards on expiring contracts. Of the 4, solely Ryan stood out as a possible match with the Maple Leafs.

Baracchini famous that Toronto is searching for a high-six ahead with a tolerable cap hit. Whereas Ryan can be higher labeled as a center-six ahead, his $1 million cap hit is appealing. Detroit’s veteran proper wing can be a strong Plan B possibility if the Maple Leafs strike out elsewhere.

Bobby Ryan can be a coveted commerce goal over the subsequent few weeks. (Picture by Dave Reginek/NHLI through Getty Photos)

“I might put him within the [Plan B] class, as Rickard Rakell and Mikael Granlund are on their radar,” Baracchini famous. “I believe they’d be prepared to half with a mid-spherical decide or perhaps somebody like Adam Brooks.”

As well as, the Red Wings would wish to tackle an NHL contract – the Maple Leafs don’t have a lot wage cap house to work with. I prompt Jimmy Vesey, as Toronto simply placed him on waivers. Baracchini added Pierre Engvall as one other—maybe extra probably—candidate.

Standing 6-foot-4, Engvall is a backside-six ahead who performs an lively recreation with some offensive contact. He’s solely 24 and might line up in any respect three ahead positions.

Between trades and free company, the 4 Red Wings forwards famous above—plus Valtteri Filppula—might be gone earlier than the beginning of subsequent season. Changing them with Engvall, Givani Smith, and Evgeny Svechnikov and a free agent or two would definitely be an improve.

No Curiosity in Red Wings Defensemen

Because the Red Wings have just a few defensemen on the block, I checked in to see if the Maple Leafs had been excited about a blueliner as nicely.

Will Kyle Dubas “go for it” this 12 months? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov)

In response to Baracchini, Toronto isn’t actively looking for a defenseman. In the event that they do resolve to make a transfer, the Maple Leafs would like somebody who performs on the best aspect. Morgan Rielly, Jake Muzzin, and Travis Dermott skate on the left, with left-handed T.J. Brodie pushed to the best aspect.

Sadly, this doesn’t jive with Detroit’s commerce chips. Marc Staal, Jon Merrill, and Patrik Nemeth are all left-handed and ideally skate on their robust aspect. The Red Wings might want to discover different commerce companions in the event that they wish to unload a blueliner or two.

Last Phrase

Until the Red Wings wish to half with Anthony Mantha or Tyler Bertuzzi, they probably received’t have the ability to pry away one in all Toronto’s high prospects (that are apparently being made available). That’s positive – Detroit in all probability wouldn’t wish to deal one in all their high, younger gamers to a workforce they’ll share a division with subsequent season.

As a substitute, a minor deal for rental ahead Bobby Ryan makes extra sense. Buying a roster participant like Pierre Engvall or Jimmy Vesey plus a center-spherical decide or a prospect like Adam Brooks is only one strategy to a Ryan commerce. Alternatively, the Red Wings might deal the ahead to a different workforce for a greater prospect or greater draft decide and not using a roster participant coming again.

We’ll discover out what Steve Yzerman is pondering quickly sufficient – the April 12 commerce deadline is shortly approaching.