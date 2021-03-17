NCAA Tournament First Round: (5) Creighton (20-8) vs (12) UC Santa Barbara (22-4) prediction and faculty basketball recreation preview.

Date: Saturday, March 20

Game Time: 3:30 pm ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Community: truTV

Creighton vs UC Santa Barbara Game Preview

Why UC Santa Barbara Will Win

The Gauchos have been the perfect within the Massive West each within the common season and the event, rolling by the final 5 video games and successful 18 of their final 19.

They’re air-tight at doing all of the little issues proper.

They don’t flip the ball over a ton, they transfer it round in addition to anybody, they usually play a tricky protection that’s adequate at guarding the three.

With sufficient measurement to be an issue on the within, they generate rebounds from all 5 spots they usually use their potential to make the additional few passes to provide you with a complete lot of straightforward factors.

So what’s the issue?

Why Creighton Will Win

It’s not that UCSB can’t rating a ton – it’s been capable of go off at instances this yr – it’s that it’s not essentially constructed like Creighton is for a big-time shootout.

The Gauchos are improbable from the sphere they usually threes once they take them, however it doesn’t generate a complete ton of manufacturing from the surface – it solely hit double-digit threes in one of many final 11 video games.

Creighton might need face-planted within the 73-48 loss to Georgetown within the Massive East event last, however it’s received the flexibility to show the lights out on this if the threes begin dropping early on.

Few groups in America take extra photographs from the surface, and it’s received the rebounding potential to a minimum of grasp on the boards if not win the rebounding margin.

What’s Going To Occur

Which Creighton will present up?

Will or not it’s the group that rolled by Villanova in mid-February and battled effectively defensively within the first two video games of the Massive East Tournament? Or will or not it’s the one which was by no means in it from leap in a later recreation towards Villanova and within the debacle towards the Hoyas final week?

It gained’t matter. UC Santa Barbara might be strong in all phases, it gained’t buckle after Creighton goes on a 9-0 run, and it’ll be proper there on the finish.

Pretty much as good as Creighton is at capturing from the surface, it’s terrible on the free throw line. UC Santa Barbara isn’t.

Creighton vs UC Santa Barbara Prediction, Line

UC Santa Barbara 74, Creighton 71

Line: Creighton -7, o/u: 138

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

