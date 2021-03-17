Damian Lillard turned in one in every of the finest performances by any participant on any staff this season, main the Blazers to a comeback win final night time.

The New Orleans Pelicans held a 17-point lead with underneath 6 minutes to go. However Damian Lillard determined that it was time to go ballistic, and he did it.

Lillard completed with six 3-pointers and made two clutch free throws with 1.2 seconds left for Portland. It was Lillard’s fifth recreation this season with 40 or extra factors, and presumably the clutchest of the lot.

There is little doubt that Dame Dolla is the most clutch participant in the NBA at the moment. The approach he retains the Blazers inside touching vary even in misplaced causes is one thing particular in and of itself. You’d have to be mad biased not to get pleasure from his 4th quarter exploits this season.

Shaquille O’Neal gives his flowers to Damian Lillard

Adam Lefkoe posed the query of how a lot Damian Lillard belongs in this yr’s MVP race. Shaq didn’t hesitate when replying in the affirmative. He referred to as Lillard the most feared man in clutch time at the moment:

“Hell sure. He’s carrying them. The most feared man in the previous few seconds. We are saying Steph Curry is the finest shooter however Dame Dolla is the most feared man with 5,7, 3 seconds left in the recreation.”

“Dame D.O.L.L.A. is the most feared man with three seconds left in the recreation.” –@SHAQ on why Dame belongs in the MVP dialog. pic.twitter.com/jzp63Deq7Q — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 17, 2021

Shaq and Lillard had an amusing change after an incredible post-game interview by the latter. Shaq and host Adam Lefkoe had tried placing up 3-pointers throughout the halftime present, with unhealthy misses galore.

“You have got the final confidence that it’s going in… You set the time in and also you deserve to make these photographs.” @Dame_Lillard discusses delivering in crunch time. pic.twitter.com/wH5bDxuEIh — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 17, 2021

Shaq mentioned that reps would do his taking pictures no good in contrast to Lillard, to which the latter replied:

“It’s over for you Shaq.”