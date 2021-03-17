Dance Deewane is without doubt one of the hottest dance actuality exhibits broadcast on Colours TV. The present has had two seasons and the third season is underway. With Season 3 nearly over, Dance Deewane Season 4 Auditions might happen very quickly. Listed below are the total particulars of Dance Deewane season 4 auditions and registration.

Dance Deewane is a superb platform for proficient people to showcase their dancing abilities. The present encourages the dance performers, together with solo, duo and group acts. They will characterize any dance fashion and the ultimate winner will obtain a grand prize. Dance Deewane Season 4 Auditions and Registration will begin very quickly. The auditions will be performed on-line in the identical manner as in Season 3.

Dance Deewane Season 4 – Auditions

Like each season, Dance Deewane season 4 may even audition for 3 generations, particularly children, teenagers and seniors. As a result of international pandemic, Dance Deewane season 3 was carried out on-line. So there’s an excellent probability they’ll hold the Season 4 auditions on-line as effectively. However they’re additionally alternatives for floor auditions if the scenario is resolved within the close to future.

Dance Deewane Season 4 – Registration

Should you suppose you qualify, you may register for Dance Deewane Season 4. Earlier than continuing to register, make a 3-minute dance video of you in any fashion. Make sure that the dimensions and format of your video adjust to the principles said on the registration type.

Dance Deewane Season 4 – On-line Registration Course of:

Open VOOT app or go to VOOT official web site.

Seek for Dance Deewane Season 4 Audition type.

Enter the required data.

Add the supporting paperwork and add your audition video.

Then click on on ‘Agree’.

After which submit the shape.

Anticipate the affirmation from the Dance Deewane workforce. They are going to strategy you if you end up chosen. Then it’s important to give a dwell audition.