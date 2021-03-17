The legendary Dance India Dance show, identified for each Indian, ends its seventh season immediately. This time, the well-known reality show consisted of 4 groups. South Ke Thalaivas, West Ke Singhams, East Ke Tigers and North Ke Nawabs with Sneha Kapoor, Paul Marshal, Palden Lama Mawroh and Bhawna Khanduja respectively as mentors for every crew.(*7*)

It was Kareena Kapoor Khan, Raftaar and Bosco Martis embellished the jury panel. The show was hosted by Karan Wahi. This season 7 of Dance India Dance marks Kareena’s first official show on miniscreen. The grand finale premiering immediately is with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Terrence Lewis as the primary visitors. This might be Priyanka’s promotional platform for her upcoming film, The Sky is Pink. On the identical time, Terrace is right here to inspire the individuals as he’s a part of the show’s Alumni.(*7*)

(*7*)

Akshay Pal (West Ke Singham), I Am Hip Hop (South Ke Thalaivas), Unreal Crew (North Ke Nawab), Pranshu And Kuldeep (West Ke Singham) and Mukul Acquire (East Ke Tigers) are the gifted finalists fierce competitors to win the trophy.(*7*)

Dance India Dance season 7: when and where to watch?

Dance India Dance Season 7 might be broadcasted by Zee TV immediately, September 29, 2019, from 8 p.m. If you happen to can’t get to the show on time or if you would like to watch the show at your leisure, the Zee5 app will stream the show after the show has aired on the channel.(*7*)