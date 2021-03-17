For months the Atlanta Hawks couldn’t catch a break, however issues are lastly wanting up. They’ve gained 5 straight video games, thanks partially to some overdue success. The streak began with a 14-level win in opposition to a Miami Heat workforce lacking Jimmy Butler, then continued with an enormous comeback in Orlando that required seven 3s in six minutes to beat the Magic, a buzzer-beating 3 from Tony Snell to take down the Toronto Raptors and a pair {of professional} wins over the comparatively hapless Sacramento Kings and absolutely hapless Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Houston Rockets, who’ve misplaced 16 straight video games, host the Hawks on Tuesday. If their respective streaks proceed and Atlanta can beat the feisty however rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder at dwelling on Thursday, the Nate McMillan period may have gotten off to a 7-0 begin.

The better part, although, is that the Hawks are getting wholesome. Whereas they made as a lot noise as anyone in free company, a sequence of accidents prevented them from discovering concord and finally price Lloyd Pierce his job. In an interview with John Fricke and Hugh Douglas on 92.9 The Game on Tuesday morning, workforce president Travis Schlenk stated that De’Andre Hunter could possibly be again within the lineup in opposition to Oklahoma Metropolis.

“Fingers crossed,” Schlenk stated. “It’s potential that we’d see him as early as Thursday. However we’re getting shut. We’re taking it daily.”

That Atlanta was in a position to salvage something in any respect out of the primary half of the season is a credit score to Hunter. It was 10-9 and tied for the ninth-best net rating in the league after the sport during which he injured his knee on Jan. 29, and it went 4-11 with the ninth-worst net rating within the month that adopted. Earlier than having surgical procedure, Hunter averaged 19.3 factors, 6.0 rebounds 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per 36 minutes on 64 % true capturing and 19.1 % utilization. Every of these numbers is an enchancment from his rookie season, and mixed they represent an enormous step ahead. Hunter went from an iffy resolution-maker with largely theoretical upside to a reputable 3-and-D man with some playmaking chops.

Defensively, the Hawks have been 9.3 factors per 100 possessions higher with Hunter on the court docket than on the bench, per Cleansing The Glass, which filters out heaves and rubbish time. He has only played 317 minutes with Clint Chapel, the Hawks’ defensive anchor, however in that point they’ve allowed 101.2 factors per 100 possessions, which is considerably stingier than the Los angeles lakers‘ league-leading defensive rating. Their horrible offensive ranking in these minutes may be a priority, though their full-energy beginning lineup — Trae Younger, Cam Reddish, Hunter, John Collins and Capela — has scored simply superb. That unit, together with the one with Kevin Huerter in Reddish’s place, have dominated, albeit in small samples.

If Hunter picks up the place he left off, the workforce that sits eighth within the East will quickly have extra firepower than lots of the groups occupying related area within the standings. Bogdan Bogdanovic returned from his knee harm at the beginning of the streak and logged 25 encouraging minutes in opposition to the Cavs on Sunday. Danilo Gallinari‘s final 4 video games symbolize by far his best and environment friendly stretch of the season. Reddish will stay out for 4-to-six weeks after a nonsurgical process on his Achilles, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, however reinforcements are on the best way. Kris Dunn, who has but to play a single sport for Atlanta, is “ramping up his on-court docket stuff” and can go on its upcoming, probably season-defining highway journey, per Schlenk.

“He’s most likely just a little bit behind De’Andre,” Schlenk stated on the radio, “however we hope that someplace on that journey, that eight-sport journey, that’ll be the primary time we’ll be capable to see him this yr.”

The Hawks anticipated to be significantly better than 19-20 at this level within the season, however, contemplating they have been hit with a barrage of accidents, they’ve fared effectively. Ought to Hunter return on Thursday, although, he won’t have a lot time to ease himself into issues. The journey opens with a Saturday matinee in opposition to the Lakers, during which Hunter will seemingly have to protect LeBron James. He’ll most likely verify Kawhi Leonard in the identical constructing two days later. It might be unreasonable to count on Hunter to be on the peak of his powers by then, however the NBA schedule is unforgiving, this season notably so. If nothing else, although, the Hawks will area a workforce that resembles the one they envisioned coming in, which has not often if ever been the case.