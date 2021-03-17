The disgruntled quarterback of the Houston Texans Deshaun Watson has denied current allegations of sexual assault, outlined in a lawsuit that was filed on Tuesday. Whereas particulars surrounding this ongoing investigation are at the moment scarce, Tony Buzbee, the Texas lawyer who’s defending the sufferer advised Fox 26 that the incident itself occurred throughout a therapeutic massage that went “too far” final 12 months.

Deshaun Watson made a press release of his personal on Twitter: “Because of a social media publish by a publicity-seeking plaintiff’s lawyer, I just lately grew to become conscious of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed towards me. I’ve not but seen the grievance, however I do know this: I’ve by no means handled any girl with something than the utmost respect.”

Watson went on to notice how he regarded ahead to clearing his identify, all whereas Buzbee took to his personal Instagram to notice how he’s “extraordinarily proud to symbolize those that don’t have any perceived energy towards those that have PERCEIVED energy. This case we simply filed towards Watson isn’t about cash — it’s about dignity and stopping conduct that needs to be stopped, NOW.” Simply what is occurring with Deshaun Watson?

The incident

These allegations by a therapeutic massage therapist have now led to a civil lawsuit, claiming she skilled inappropriate conduct from the Texans’s quarterback again in March of 2020 in her own residence. Properly, this certainly received’t please Watson’s girlfriend.

The lawsuit alleges that Watson “dedicated civil assault” by touching the therapeutic massage therapist with his penis and that he “deliberately or knowingly triggered bodily contact with Plaintiff when Watson knew or ought to have moderately identified, that Plaintiff would regard such contact as offensive.”

The lawsuit addresses how Watson booked a therapeutic massage for March thirtieth, 2020, with a therapeutic massage therapist who sometimes works from the consolation of her own residence. As nicely, the therapeutic massage therapist alleges that after leaving the room for a short second, she returned to seek out Watson laying on the desk with nothing however a small towel to cowl his personal components. Jesus, girlfriend!

Houston makes a press release

The Houston Texans franchise put out the following assertion concerning the ongoing investigation of their upset quarterback, who has been asking for a commerce out of Houston for months. It learn the following:

“We grew to become conscious of a civil lawsuit involving Deshaun Watson via a social media publish final night time. That is the first time we heard of the matter, and we hope to be taught extra quickly. We take accusations of this nature that contain anybody inside the Houston Texans group significantly. We’ll await additional info earlier than making any further statements on this incident.”

Watson in the headlines

Preserving his identify in in the present day’s headlines is nothing new for Deshaun Watson, who has made it clear that he not needs to play soccer for the Houston Texans group. The Texans, who completed their 2020-2021 marketing campaign with one other disappointing season of lacking the playoffs, are used to their superstars wanting out of the franchise.

Simply final month, Professional Bowl defensive finish JJ Watt made his frustrations with the Texans loud & clear, forcing his manner out of Houston and to the Arizona Cardinals. Final 12 months, celebrity receiver DeAndre Hopkins was additionally capable of power himself out of Houston, additionally becoming a member of the Arizona Cardinals in a blockbuster commerce. Nonetheless, new coach David Culley has made it clear that the franchise is dedicated to their younger quarterback.

Nonetheless, with these new allegations involving Deshaun Watson, is it doable that this could possibly be the final domino to fall by way of Watson lastly being freed of his contract with the Texans? Heck, might he and his new girlfriend even land with the Cardinals? We will wait and see.

