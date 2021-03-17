If there’s one factor that unites almost each millennial, it’s the Harry Potter franchise. Whether or not you choose all seven books or the eight movies, most millennials know all about the Boy Who Lived and his adventures at Hogwarts Faculty of Witchcraft & Wizardry.

If you actually in Harry Potter, you can in all probability quote the books and movies, know Professor Remus Lupin’s center identify, and know the appropriate order of the obstacles wanted to get to the wizard stone (hopefully Voldemort isn’t there ready for you like he in Harry Potter and the Thinker’s StoneThere’s nothing fallacious with that! It’s possible you’ll love Harry Potter sufficient to identify your cat or your trivia workforce after him.

Greater than 500 million copies of the books have been offered worldwide and the movies have made billions of {dollars}, demonstrating how in style the collection is. Given this continued reputation, Harry Potter continues to be such a giant a part of folks’s lives.

So all of us nonetheless have a tendency to relive the reminiscences from time to time by studying the books and watching the movies from begin to end. In preparation on your subsequent Harry Potter marathon, here’s a information to what movies can be found to watch on-line.

The place can I stream Harry Potter on-line?

Final 12 months all eight Harry Potter movies had been okay on HBO Max, however sadly that’s not the case anymore. The streaming rights for Harry Potter turned out to be solely borrowed to begin HBO’s new streaming service. When the contract expired in August 2020, the Harry Potter movies appeared from the streaming platform to a complete new place.

As a result of the entire Harry Potter collection is now not on HBO Max, true is it out there? On a model new streaming service referred to as Peacock!

Peacock got here out nationally in July 2020 and is owned by Comcast subsidiary NBCUniversal. The identify comes from the NBC peacock brand. The platform opened to make NBCUniversal content material out there for streaming, together with a little bit of third-party content material. The Harry Potter movies are simply considered one of the many choices on the new streaming service.

A beautiful aspect of Peacock is the platform’s tiered service, which features a free, premium, and premium plus, which means some content material may be streamed at no cost. However is Harry Potter

Excellent news: sure! All eight movies are free with advertisements to watch on Peacock, so you can simply watch them all in sequence with out dropping some cash.

The place else can I look Harry Potter on-line?

If Peacock isn’t for you, there are in fact different locations on the market Harry Potter on-line. Sadly, Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max are out of the image, so you’ll have to broaden your horizons to discover them.

What about Amazon Prime? Sadly, no, the Harry Potter franchise can also be not on Amazon Prime. Nevertheless, you can nonetheless hire them on Amazon for $ 3.99 every or purchase the movies for $ 9.99 every.

You can even hire or purchase them on iTunes, YouTube and Google Play for the identical value as Amazon.

How about the Unbelievable beasts collection?

Proper now it’s Unbelievable beasts franchise just isn’t out there on Peacock. It’s additionally not on Amazon Plus, Netflix, Hulu, or HBO Max. Sadly!

Nevertheless, there may be hope! The Unbelievable beasts movies can be found for hire for $ 3.99 or buy for $ 9.99 via numerous websites. These websites embody Amazon, iTunes, Google Play and YouTube. No Harry Potter marathon is full with out the Unbelievable beasts movies, so sadly you may have to pay the cash for them.