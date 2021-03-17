Former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie loved a journeyman profession that noticed him take snaps in every single place from New England to San Diego and overseas.

Flutie’s NFL career spanned 13 years, however he performed soccer professionally from 1986-2005, together with a number of seasons within the Canadian Soccer League and the United States Soccer League.

Regardless of the various location adjustments Flutie went by in soccer, he had his spouse Laurie by his facet to make issues simpler.

Doug Flutie’s Spouse

Douglas Richard Flutie was born in Manchester, Maryland, and grew up in Florida alongside siblings Darren and Denise Flutie. Doug attended Natick High School in Massachusetts, the place he met the love of his life and high school sweethear Laurie Fortier.

The pair started relationship in 1979 and had been married in 1985, one yr earlier than Flutie debuted within the NFL.

Laurie and Doug have two children together: daughter Alexa Flutie, who was born in 1988 and an NFL cheerleader, and son Doug Flutie Jr., who was identified with autism at a younger age and prompted the household to create the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism.

Doug Flutie Soccer Profession

Doug Flutie was a famous person school soccer participant at Boston College,

Flutie received the Heisman Trophy in 1984, after throwing 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, together with a game-winning Hail Mary towards Miami.

Along with his Heisman Trophy, Flutie received the Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien Award and Walter Camp Participant of the 12 months Award.

Regardless of his exceptional collegiate profession, when Flutie pursued skilled soccer and declared for the 1985 NFL Draft,. Nevertheless, he didn’t hear his title known as till the eleventh spherical when he was chosen by the Los Angeles Rams.

Flutie by no means ended up taking part in for the Rams, nonetheless. He performed within the now-defunct USFL for the New Jersey Generals earlier than making his first profession begin for the Chicago Bears in 1986.

He spent multiple season in Chicago earlier than he was traded to the New England Patriots.

Following his temporary stint with the Pats, Flutie joined the CFL to play for the BC Lions, Calgary Stampede and Toronto Argonauts.

Regardless of an eight-year absence, Flutie returned to the NFL in 1998 and he made his solely Professional Bowl with Buffalo Payments.

Flutie joined the San Diego Chargers in 2001 and later returned to New England earlier than retiring from the National Football League in 2005.

Life After Soccer

After his soccer profession, Doug Flutie transitioned to sportscasting, working as a college football analyst for ESPN and ABC. He’s additionally frolicked working for NBC Sports activities.

Moreover, Flutie has appeared on the favored tv collection Dancing With the Stars in its twenty second season, dancing alongside Karina Smirnoff.

Tragedy struck in 2015 when each of Flutie’s mother and father, Joan Flutie and Richard Flutie, died from heart attacks on the same day, only one hour aside.

Doug Flutie Web Value

In accordance with stories, Doug Flutie boasts an estimated net worth of $10 million and earned $21 million from his NFL career.