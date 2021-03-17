David Dobrik and Vlog Squad made headlines in the present day David Dobrik and Vlog Squad made headlines in the present day with one more story of superstar sexual assault in in the present day’s panorama which more and more uncovers alleged abuse of energy by popular culture’s most well-known personalities.

The latest superstar controversy transcends the mega-celebrity related to film & pop music stars because it issues a few of YouTube’s most well-known celebrities. Nonetheless, people benefiting from one of many web’s greatest platforms can seize the success of supernovas from its previous like Justin Beiber. YouTube stars on the highway to Beiber’s stage of fame were amongst these mentioned in in the present day’s scandal.

Nonetheless, in the present day’s story doesn’t current a possible rise to fame, however moderately, a attainable fall from grace for one in every of YouTube’s hottest teams. Insider reported in the present day of an alleged assault in 2018 by Vlog Squad member Durte Dom throughout a phase filmed for David Dobrik’s common channel.

Half-scripted

In the course of the time of the alleged assault, Dobrik’s channel was simply in need of passing 10 million subscribers, and the channel’s self-described half-scripted content material was already acknowledged on a large scale; it’s reported by 2020, Dobrik was dwelling in an over $9 million greenback mansion, copping sponsorship offers with huge chains like Chipotle.

The channel’s self-description as “half-scripted” can now be interpreted as fairly disturbing, contemplating the accusations made towards Durte Dom throughout a phase filmed for Vlog Squad in 2018.

Dom’s DMs

In 2018, a bunch of younger faculty college students started interacting with Durte Dom by way of Instagram direct message, and earlier than lengthy they’d organized to movie a phase for Vlog Squad.

Dominykas Zeglaitis, A.Okay.A. Durte Dom, performs a intercourse addict on the channel, and the school college students messaging the YouTube star appeared unsure how half-scripted Dom’s character was once they deliberate to movie their phase.

The group of school college students messaged Dom asking whether or not or not the “attractive stuff” can be featured on the vlog after the group met with the YouTube stars; the plot of the phase the school college students filmed can be uploaded with a threesome sequence, and it’s reported the scholars weren’t positive how scripted the vlog can be.

Nonetheless, readers can solely think about how the filming unfolded as one of many faculty college students, an unnamed twenty-year-old sophomore, has accused Dom of sexual assault that allegedly occurred through the filming of the Vlog Squad phase.

Insider interview

The unnamed scholar was interviewed by Insider, during which she informed the publication Durte Dom engaged in sexual exercise together with her after she was too incapacitated by alcohol to offer consent.

She went on to disclose the Vlog Squad provided alcohol to her and her mates throughout filming, because the group was all underage on the time and couldn’t legally acquire the booze themselves.

The video which was filmed through the time of the alleged assault was deleted after the unnamed accuser requested it’s taken down, nevertheless it was eliminated after 5 million views were racked up by the YouTube neighborhood. The accuser, who’s referred to by a pseudonym in Insider’s story, has stated she’s remained nameless in an try to guard her potential employment alternatives after the story broke.

Reaching out

Durte Dom has been reached out to by varied publications searching for a response to the current allegations, to which his legal professional has stated he’ll handle his followers instantly, seemingly by way of his personal platforms.

His lawyer went on to say Durte Dom doesn’t condone misconduct and all vlog individuals give consent earlier than any phase is posted, and if consent is retracted, posts are taken down. The legal professional maintains any insulation of wrongdoing on Dom’s half is “inaccurate & defamatory.”