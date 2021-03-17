Farah Khan to direct wonderful boy Naga Chaitanya

The director, producer, and choreographer, Farah Khan just lately took to her Instagram to share a pic of her with actor Naga Chaitanya, which goes viral on the Web. The choreographer Farah Khan introduced that she can be working with Naga Chaitanya for an advert movie.

The choreographer wrote that 25 years she choreographed Nagarjuna Akkineni who turned her buddy for all times. And now she received an opportunity to direct Nagarjuna’s “wonderful boy” for a industrial.

The 56-year-old Farah Khan made her choreography debut with Kahan Kahan Se Guzar Gaya within the yr 1981. Her songs embody Chaiyya Chaiyya, Pehla Nasha, Chale Jaise Hawayein, Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Dhoom Taana, Sheila Ki Jawani, Zingaat, Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane, Ghagra, Idhar Chala Foremost Udhar Chala, Wo Ladki Hai Kahan, It is The Time To Disco, Desi Woman and Munni Badnaam Hui. She has additionally appeared within the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai for a small function.

She tied the knot with Shirish Kundar in 2004 who was the editor of her debut directorial Foremost Hoon Na. They’ve three kids Czar, Diva, and Anya.

On the otherside, Majili fame Naga Chaitanya is presently working with Vikarm Kumar for a movie Thank You.