NCAA Tournament First Round: (4) Florida State (16-6) vs (13) UNC Greensboro (21-8) prediction and school basketball recreation preview.

Florida State vs UNC Greensboro Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 20

Game Time: 12:45 pm ET

Venue: Bakers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Community: truTV

Florida State vs UNC Greensboro Game Preview

Why UNC Greensboro Will Win

The SoCon common season and convention match champ has an fascinating combine to throw at Florida State.

There’s sufficient measurement up entrance that issues, however the crew works across the harmful guards and a harmful backcourt that comes up with a gajillion steals.

The crew is aware of tips on how to assault exterior, and it’s obtained the within presence to fret in regards to the inside. The rebounds come from all over the place, the capturing on the within is regular, and whereas the crew can’t shoot a lick from three, it takes a ton of outdoor photographs.

And why not? Take the three, and the presence is there up entrance to get the offensive rebound and put it proper again. The Spartans got here up with double-digit offensive boards in six of the final 9 video games.

Why Florida State Will Win

On the other aspect of UNC Greensboro is a Florida State offense that doesn’t take an entire lot of threes, nevertheless it makes them when it takes them.

It’s an ultra-athletic crew that will get up and down the court docket in a rush when it’s capable of drive turnovers, and it’s a killer from the sphere hitting 47% of its photographs general. The Noles to the basket with a relentless type that’s going to assault the Spartan large males proper out of the gate.

And there’s going to be the distinction in a recreation that”ll be a battle for about half-hour …

What’s Going To Occur

UNC Greensboro can have eight fouls 30 seconds after the opening tip.

The Spartans commit an entire lot of fouls, and FSU shall be more than pleased to maintain attacking and attacking some extra to get to the free throw line. It’s a adequate crew from the road to settle issues down at instances and carry on piling up the factors.

Yeah, FSU got here achingly near successful the ACC title, nevertheless it’s a fatally flawed crew – talking of fouls, the Noles shall be whistled no less than 15 instances – with too many turnovers, nevertheless it’ll overcome them to get to Monday.

Florida State vs UNC Greensboro Prediction, Line

Florida State 77, UNC Greensboro 64

Line: Florida State -11, o/u: 145

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Should See Ranking: 2.5

5: Getting the NCAA Tournament again

1: One Shining Second

