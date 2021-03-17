The membership’s supervisor heaped reward upon the midfielder after his efficiency towards Borussia Monchengladbach within the Champions League

Pep Guardiola has lauded “unbelievable” Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan, describing him as “one of the vital clever gamers I’ve ever seen”.

Gundogan netted his fifteenth objective of the season to assist City document a 2-0 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach within the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Guardiola’s facet progressed to the final eight of the competitors 4-0 on combination after the win, and the Catalan singled out Gundogan for particular reward in his put up-match interview.

Editors’ Picks

What’s been stated?

“He’s all the time had a way of [where the] objective [is], taking part in for [Borussia] Dortmund,” Guardiola advised reporters.

“He’s an extremely good man. He’s one of many… I’ll always remember the time we spent collectively. As a participant he is among the most clever, wisest gamers I’ve ever skilled, I’ve ever seen.

“This season, each time he has arrived close to the objective, he has scored the objective, he has this high quality however not simply that. I’m so delighted with the efficiency from Ilkay once more and from all the workforce.”

Gundogan’s stellar 2020-21 marketing campaign

Gundogan has performed an important function in City’s success beneath Guardiola since becoming a member of the membership in 2016, however was primarily recognized for his expertise as an enforcer in midfield previous to the present season.

Guardiola has deployed the German additional ahead as his workforce have launched into their newest pursuit of silverware throughout a number of fronts, and he has rewarded his supervisor’s religion by delivering the products week in, week out.

Gundogan has scored 12 objectives in 23 Premier League outings and three in seven Champions League appearances, whereas additionally organising an additional three for his workforce-mates.

The 30-yr-outdated is now being talked about as a number one contender for the PFA Participant of the 12 months award, as City proceed their unprecedented quadruple bid.

Gundogan masterminds Gladbach’s downfall

Gundogan was at his finest as soon as once more in each assault and defence as City noticed off Gladbach in Budapest.

A Kevin De Bruyne piledriver from 25 yards gave City the lead after simply 12 minutes earlier than Gundogan confirmed off his knack for locating house in harmful areas by racing onto a Phil Foden move and ending calmly previous the opposition goalkeeper.

He nearly repeated the trick after being performed via by Riyad Mahrez later within the half, and offered a continuing risk going ahead earlier than being taken off for a relaxation with simply 20 minutes left to play.

What’s subsequent?

Gundogan will likely be again in competition for a spot in Guardiola’s beginning XI when City soak up a visit to Goodison Park to face Everton within the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

Additional studying