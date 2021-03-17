Jose Mourinho says he’s hopeful a compromise may be reached with England to “defend” Harry Kane throughout this month’s worldwide break.

England captain Kane is anticipated to be named in Gareth Southgate’s squad on Thursday forward of World Cup qualifiers in opposition to San Marino, Albania and Poland – which shall be performed within the house of seven days.

Kane has been a daily starter for Tottenham all season and Mourinho needs him accessible for the essential ultimate months of the marketing campaign. The Spurs head coach confirmed Kane will play in Thursday’s Europa League final-16 second leg away tie in opposition to Dinamo Zagreb.

The striker was substituted in the direction of the tip of final week’s first leg – during which he scored each objectives in a 2-0 win – and was seen urgent an ice pack on his knee on the sidelines.

Kane additionally missed video games on account of an ankle harm earlier this 12 months and, whereas he acknowledges Southgate will determine how a lot his captain performs on worldwide responsibility, Mourinho is conscious of the necessity to handle the 27-12 months-previous’s workload.

Jose Mourinho says Kane will play in opposition to Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday



He stated: “I can’t do Gareth’s work, the identical manner Gareth isn’t making an attempt to do my work. He doesn’t make any feedback about my choice, he doesn’t give any public opinion.

“I don’t really feel very snug in doing that. If in the summertime I do some work with the media for the Euros, then I’ll really feel some freedom of talking about others’ jobs. However on this second I don’t really feel snug.

“He does what he thinks is finest for the workforce. I consider that he has relationship with Harry. Good relations usually means good communication and I hope that occurs between them with out me being within the center saying one thing.

“I hope that, between them, they will discover some compromise to guard the participant.”















This month’s worldwide break comes amid an already congested fixture listing and, though he says he’s happy to see his gamers signify their international locations, he believes taking part in three matches is an excessive amount of to ask.

“I’ve no management. If I might select, I might love all of them to go as a result of I like my gamers to be concerned in nationwide groups,” he stated. “I believe it’s a query of pleasure for them and is a plus for us as a membership.

“We just like the gamers to go but when we might select, we wouldn’t just like the gamers to play three matches. However it’s not in our arms – it’s within the arms of their nationwide workforce managers. There’s nothing we are able to say.”

Whereas Kane is match to play in Croatia on Thursday, Spurs shall be with out Heung-Min Son, who sustained a muscle harm in final weekend’s 2-1 defeat at north London rivals Arsenal.

Heung-Min Son leaves the pitch after choosing up an harm in opposition to Arsenal – Mourinho says he is not going to play in Croatia



Whereas that harm didn’t cease South Korea naming Son of their squad for a pleasant away to Japan subsequent week, Mourinho made it clear the ahead is not going to journey if he isn’t match.

“If a participant is injured, a participant can’t play – it doesn’t matter what match it’s,” stated Mourinho. “If he’s injured and we are able to show that, what’s he going to do? Nothing.

“If a participant can’t play for the membership, a participant can’t play for the nation.”

Jose: Dinamo drama adjustments nothing

Spurs’ loss by the hands of Arsenal was disappointing for Mourinho’s facet, however pales compared to the turmoil endured in current days by Thursday’s opponents Dinamo Zagreb.

Zoran Mamic resigned as Dinamo Zagreb head coach this week



On Monday, Croatia’s Supreme Court handed their head coach Zoran Mamic a near-five-year prison sentence for fraud, forcing him to resign from the membership and get replaced by Damir Krznar.

However Mourinho doesn’t assume the upheaval will have an effect on the second leg, saying: “Identical gamers, similar workforce, the assistant coach turns into the coach now, the concepts are the identical, the philosophy is identical.

“They don’t seem to be going to alter something in two days. When someone is the assistant and shares the concepts of the pinnacle coach, I don’t really feel something goes to be totally different.”

Regardless of taking a 2-0 lead into the sport on the Maksimir, Mourinho insists his facet is not going to sit again, saying: “I don’t assume it’s such lead. I really feel it’s open, I don’t really feel ‘recreation over’. So the way in which to method the sport is to assume that we nonetheless have a match to play and to get a constructive consequence.

“If we qualify with a defeat on this recreation I cannot be blissful, and that’s the way in which I would like the gamers to assume. We don’t go there to defend a lead – we go there to attempt to win the sport.”