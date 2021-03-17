

Lee Westwood is likely one of the headline names concerned at The Honda Basic this week

Lee Westwood has set himself low expectations for this week’s Honda Basic as he appears to be like to construct on again-to-again runner-up end finishes on the PGA Tour.

Westwood arrives at PGA Nationwide again contained in the world’s high 20 after following a second-place end on the Arnold Palmer Invitational by claiming the identical spot behind Justin Thomas at The Gamers.

The Englishman performed 54 holes at Augusta Nationwide in between ending runner-up at TPC Sawgrass on Sunday and arriving at Palm Seashore Gardens, with Westwood admitting to feeling drained forward of his fourth begin in as many weeks on the PGA Tour.

Lee Westwood is certainly one of solely seven gamers on the planet’s high 50 in motion this week in Florida

“I really feel a bit bit drained,” Westwood stated in his pre-match press convention. “My legs are feeling it a bit bit. I performed Augusta with my son and we ended up enjoying 36 holes on Monday, which isn’t the best stroll round there, after which 18 holes yesterday morning.

“I’ve performed numerous golf not too long ago. I’ll strive to not do an excessive amount of earlier than tomorrow’s first spherical within the afternoon. I’ll get a great evening’s sleep tonight and try to recharge my batteries a bit bit, get loads of carbs and see how we go.

Westwood performed alongside Bryson DeChambeau within the closing spherical of every of the final two weeks

“I suppose I’m not anticipating an excessive amount of this week, however I don’t know what to anticipate from myself in the intervening time. I’m clearly coming off two good outcomes and my recreation feels good. I’m placing nicely, and you understand, if I’m feeling all proper tomorrow, there’s no purpose why I shouldn’t play nicely.

“I play nicely round this golf course. I completed fourth right here final yr, and it’s a course that units up nicely for me, so I’m wanting ahead to it.”

The previous world No 1 can have son Sam as his caddie for this week’s occasion, taking on from fiancée Helen Storey, having claimed bragging rights in opposition to Westwood of their spherical at Augusta.

“He [Sam] chipped in on 18 yesterday to take the cash,” Westwood added. “We’ll not talk about the pictures. I’ll say it’s as laborious as I’ve seen Augusta play, even when it’s been the week of the Masters.

Helen Storey has been Westwood’s common caddie because the finish of 2018

“It was chilly yesterday morning, 45, 50 levels. It was enjoying lengthy and the greens had been like rock. They had been actually releasing out. It was a troublesome couple of days to play Augusta. Yesterday I believe he shot 82. I set him a goal of 83 and he chipped in on the final for birdie for 82, so he gained the cash.

“It [the caddie role] is a negotiation course of. Helen [Storey] is doing the PGA Championship and The Open, I believe. I’m unsure in regards to the Ryder Cup but… we’ll cross that bridge if I get within the staff!”

