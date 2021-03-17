Who’s Taking part in
Cleveland @ Miami
Present Information: Cleveland 14-24; Miami 21-18
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers are staying on the street Tuesday to face off towards the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET March 16 at AmericanAirlines Enviornment. Miami can be strutting in after a victory whereas the Cavaliers can be stumbling in from a defeat.
Cleveland obtained a troublesome blow on Sunday as they fell 100-82 to the Atlanta Hawks. One factor holding Cleveland again was the mediocre play of level guard Collin Sexton, who didn’t have his finest sport: he completed with 15 factors on 5-for-17 capturing in his 28 minutes on the court docket.
In the meantime, Miami didn’t have an excessive amount of respiration room of their matchup with the Orlando Magic on Sunday, however they nonetheless walked away with a 102-97 win. Small ahead Jimmy Butler continued his behavior of dropping loopy stat traces, selecting up 29 factors and 9 assists along with seven rebounds and 5 steals.
Cleveland is the clear underdog, in order that they’re hoping it’s the scale of the combat that determines this one. The sensible bettors have been those to maintain their cash on Cleveland’s opponents every time they hit the street.
The Cavaliers are actually 14-24 whereas the Heat sit at 21-18. Two defensive stats to maintain at the back of your head whereas watching: Cleveland has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.10% from the ground on common, which is the second highest capturing proportion allowed within the league. Miami’s protection has extra to brag about, as they they’ve been holding their opponents to a subject purpose proportion of 44.30%, which locations them first within the league. So the playing cards are undoubtedly stacked of their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- The place: AmericanAirlines Enviornment — Miami, Florida
- TV: Fox Sports activities – Ohio
- Comply with: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Heat are an enormous 10-level favourite towards the Cavaliers, in keeping with the most recent NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a very good really feel for the road for this one, as the sport opened with the Heat as a 9.5-level favourite.
Over / Underneath: -111
See NBA picks for each single sport, together with this one, from SportsLine’s superior pc mannequin. Get picks now.
Collection Historical past
Miami have gained 13 out of their final 18 video games towards Cleveland.
- Feb 24, 2020 – Cleveland 125 vs. Miami 119
- Feb 22, 2020 – Miami 124 vs. Cleveland 105
- Nov 20, 2019 – Miami 124 vs. Cleveland 100
- Nov 14, 2019 – Miami 108 vs. Cleveland 97
- Mar 08, 2019 – Miami 126 vs. Cleveland 110
- Jan 25, 2019 – Miami 100 vs. Cleveland 94
- Jan 02, 2019 – Miami 117 vs. Cleveland 92
- Dec 28, 2018 – Miami 118 vs. Cleveland 94
- Mar 27, 2018 – Miami 98 vs. Cleveland 79
- Jan 31, 2018 – Cleveland 91 vs. Miami 89
- Nov 28, 2017 – Cleveland 108 vs. Miami 97
- Apr 10, 2017 – Miami 124 vs. Cleveland 121
- Mar 06, 2017 – Miami 106 vs. Cleveland 98
- Mar 04, 2017 – Miami 120 vs. Cleveland 92
- Dec 09, 2016 – Cleveland 114 vs. Miami 84
- Mar 19, 2016 – Miami 122 vs. Cleveland 101
- Dec 05, 2015 – Miami 99 vs. Cleveland 84
- Oct 30, 2015 – Cleveland 102 vs. Miami 92