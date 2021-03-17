AEW star says Triple H avoided facing him at a WWE PPV. The two had been concerned in a storyline again in 2013 with no repay.

Again in 2013, Paul Wight, then generally known as the Large Present, was concerned in a storyline with the Triple H led Authority throughout his time within the WWE. The two legends had a number of altercations with one another however by no means got here to blows in an precise match.

Whereas talking on Talk Is Jericho, Wight claimed that the followers would have beloved to see a combat between the 2 contained in the ring. Nevertheless, Triple H was not too eager on placing the five hundred pounder over. As an alternative, it was sufficient for him to get knocked out by Wight throughout a confrontation on RAW.

AEW star says Triple H avoided facing him at a WWE PPV

“The complete angle with Hunter [Triple H] that one time, the followers went loopy as a result of Hunter and I obtained into a large look on the ramp once they [The Authority] had been operating the corporate and all that stuff and scr*wing the blokes over. Simply off a look the followers needed to see it. So we constructed that up and all that, and it by no means become a match. Hunter didn’t want to wrestle me at SummerSlam, didn’t want to put me over at a pay-per-view. ‘There’s not going to be a match. You get to knock me out and that’s the top of it.’ And that’s what occurred.”

Wight didn’t get to face Triple H however he did combat the face of the faction, Randy Orton, for the WWE Championship at Survivor Collection that 12 months. He would later go on to be part of the authority himself a 12 months later at Survivor Collection 2014.

