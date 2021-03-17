Stone Cold Steve Austin recalls match with fellow WWE Legend. The WWE are presently celebrating ‘3:16’ week in honor of the Texas Rattlesnake.

Again in 1996, Steve Austin participated and gained the King of the Ring event. He would then go on to chop a star making promo on his fallen opponent. “You sit there and also you thump your Bible, and also you say your prayers, and it didn’t get you anyplace!” Austin instructed the born once more Jake Roberts. “Speak about your psalms, discuss John 3:16 … Austin 3:16 says I simply whipped your ass!

The WWE has been celebrating ‘3:16’ week in honor of the legend. Triple H additionally took to social media and recalled the scenes resulting in their first ever PPV match.

“Our first one on one match on a WWE PPV..(The argument over who could be the heel was epic, lol). This result in a long time of Stunners, pedigrees, unbelievable crowds, tons of snickers & A LOT of beer (he drank, I largely wore) Pleased #316Day & thanks for years of recollections.”

Our first one on one match on a @WWE PPV..(The argument over who could be the heel was epic, lol). This result in a long time of Stunners, pedigrees, unbelievable crowds, tons of snickers & A LOT of beer (he drank, I largely wore) Pleased # 316Day & thanks for years of recollections @steveaustinBSR https://t.co/yEsbBLKDr3 — Triple H (@TripleH) March 16, 2021

Stone Cold Steve Austin recalls match with fellow WWE Legend Triple H

Stone Cold acknowledged the tweet from his former Tag Workforce Associate and acknowledged that he had outsmarted him.

“I keep in mind that match! I ended up being the child… You outsmarted me! Thanks for the recollections. Two man Energy Journey ended approach too quickly..”

I keep in mind that match! I ended up being the child… You outsmarted me! 🤣🤣🤬

Thanks for the recollections. Two man Energy Journey ended approach too quickly.. https://t.co/ZJParcp2Ic — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) March 16, 2021

Triple H and Stone Cold have a storied historical past in the WWE. They fought with one another on a number of events together with the Three Phases of Hell match at No Manner Out in 2001. The two teamed up later that 12 months and have become the Two Man Energy Journey.

At one level, the two held the WWF Championship (Austin) and the Intercontinental Championship (Triple H) alongside with WWF Tag Workforce Championship unexpectedly. The two finally broke up after Triple H suffered a reliable harm.

