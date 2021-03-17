IN-L vs WI-L Fantasy Prediction: India Legends vs West Indies Legends – 17 March 2021 (Raipur). Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, and Dwayne Smith would be the finest fantasy picks of this recreation.

India Legends will tackle West Indies Legends within the semi-final recreation of the Road Safety World Series T20 match. That is the primary knockout recreation of the season.

India Legends completed on the 2nd place within the factors desk, whereas West Indies completed on the 4th place. Yusuf Pathan and Yuvraj Singh have been the lead all-rounders of the aspect, whereas the top-order has batted effectively. West Indies have been sizzling & chilly within the match, and they’d need their top-order to fireplace on this recreation.

Pitch Report – The common 1st inning rating at this floor on this competitors of the video games performed right here within the 2021 season is 145 runs.

Complete Video games: 12; Bat 1st Received: 3; Bat 2nd Received: 9.

Match Particulars :

Time:- 7:00 PM IS Stadium: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Worldwide Stadium, Raipur.

Possible XI for each side:-

India Legends – Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, S Badrinath, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, Irfan Pathan, Vinay Kumar, Munaf Patel, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha.

West Indies Legends – Dwayne Smith, Ridley Jacobs, Narsingh Deonarine, William Perkins, Brian Lara, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Kirk Edwards, Tino Best, Dinanath Ramnarine, Sulieman Benn, Ryan Austin.

IN-L vs WI-L: Key Gamers of the Sport

India Legends Prime-4 Picks:-

Virender Sehwag:- Sehwag is a T20 veteran, whereas he has scored 92 runs within the match up to now.

Yuvraj Singh: – Yuvi is a veteran of over 4800 T20 runs, whereas he has scalped 80 wickets in bowling. He has scored 74 runs within the match, whereas he has scalped 4 wickets in bowling.

Sachin Tendulkar:- Tendulkar is in good type, and he has scored 102 runs on this competitors.

Yusuf Pathan:- Pathan has scalped seven wickets within the match, whereas he has scored 40 runs with the bat.

West Indies Legends Prime-3 Picks:-

Dwayne Smith:- Smith has scored 7870 T20 runs at a strike-rate of 127.42, whereas he has scalped 110 wickets in bowling. He scored a superb half-century within the final recreation as an opener, whereas he scalped a few wickets in bowling.

Tino Best:- Best has scalped three wickets on this competitors, whereas he has contributed with the bat as effectively.

Sulieman Benn:- Benn has scalped 88 T20 wickets in his profession, whereas his economic system has been 6.57. He has scalped six wickets within the match.

IN-L vs WI-L Remaining Fantasy Team:-

WK: William Perkins.

Batsmen: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, S Badrinath.

All-Rounders: Tino Best, Dwayne Smith, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan.

Bowlers: Vinay Kumar, Sulieman Benn, Manpreet Gony.

Match Prediction: India Legends would be the favourites to win this recreation.

Prime Names for the Captaincy Function:-

Dwayne Smith and Yuvraj Singh

Prime Names for the Vice-Captaincy Function:-

Each the captain’s decide + Virender Sehwag and Yusuf Pathan

Miracle Small-League Fantasy Team for the Sport

Be aware: For Up to date groups after the lineup announcement, be a part of The Miracle Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our picks are primarily based on in-depth and astute evaluation of the gamers partaking within the match, pitch report and a perusal of different reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of things whereas crafting your individual aspect with this text serving as a information to the match and gamers.