West Indies and Sri Lanka Lately, a three-match ODI sequence was performed. This ODI sequence was received by the West Indies workforce by a margin of three–0. After this sequence, the ICC has up to date the ODI rankings. During which there have been many massive ups and downs. Shai Hope has gained a giant benefit in the ICC ODI rankings.

Indian players dominate the top-10

West Indies opener batsman Shai Hope has been the largest beneficiary in the latest ICC ODI rankings. He scored 258 runs at a median of 86 in the 3-match ODI sequence towards Sri Lanka. Attributable to this spectacular efficiency, he has climbed 5 places to thirteenth place from thirteenth. Quinton de Kock has slipped one place to tenth place.

Nonetheless, Indian players dominate the ICC’s top-10 batsmen rankings. Captain Virat Kohli is at number-1 with 870 score factors. Rohit Sharma is at second place with 842 score factors. The opposite Indian batsmen are Shikhar Dhawan at seventeenth place and KL Rahul at thirty fourth place.

Trent Bolt number-1 in the rankings of bowlers.

Trent Bolt is ranked number-1 in the bowling rankings with 722 score factors. Mujib ur Rehman of Afghanistan is in second place with 708 score factors. Jasprit Bumrah is in third place with 700 factors.

Indian bowlers Kuldeep Yadav twenty first and Yuzvendra Chahal are current at twenty third place. Within the rating of all-rounders, Shakib Al Hasan occupies the number-1 place with 420 score factors. Mohammad Nabi is at second place with 294 scoring factors. England’s Chris Woakes is third at quantity 3 with 281 score factors.

