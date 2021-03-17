NCAA Tournament First Round: (2) Iowa (21-8) vs (15) Grand Canyon (17-6) prediction and faculty basketball sport preview.

Iowa vs Grand Canyon Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 20

Game Time: 6:25 pm ET

Venue: Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN

Community: TBS

Iowa vs Grand Canyon Game Preview

Why Grand Canyon Will Win

It’s solely the ninth 12 months of basketball on the large stage for Grand Canyon – by the way in which, it’s in Phoenix with an enormous enrollment – with head coach Bryce Drew placing collectively a stable workforce with a nasty protection in his first season on the helm.

The Coyotes have two large issues for Iowa – 7-0 Asbjorn Midtgaard and 6-10 Alessandro Lever. The 2 rebound completely all the things and supply scoring punch on the within – Luke Garza isn’t going to push round both of those two.

There’s scoring pop, however the workforce depends on rebounding from its large males, a tricky inside presence, and the second-best area purpose protection in faculty basketball behind solely Houston.

Early within the season there was a win over Nevada, a tricky 71-70 loss to Arizona State, and a loss to Colorado, and in all three video games the Coyotes gained the rebounding battle.

Why Iowa Will Win

For all the good issues Grand Canyon does defensively, it doesn’t do so much to pressure errors. It’s D is about locking up the inside with its large guys and getting medieval on three level shooters. Iowa, although, is aware of methods to transfer the ball round.

The Hawkeyes lead the nation in assists, it has the power to attain in and out, and past Garza, there’s sufficient dimension to have the ability to deal with the majority within the inside. They’ll transfer the ball round, they’ll get the open pictures, and so they’ll at the very least be even within the rebounding margin.

They’ll be bothered by the Coyote D, however they’ve been enjoying stronger protection over the second half of the season to associate with their scoring punch.

What’s Going To Occur

Iowa needs to be affected person.

It has the precise make-up to deal with what Grand Canyon does defensively, however it may’t get pissed off when it doesn’t draw back early and there are an entire lot of empty first half possessions.

Solely two groups had been capable of hit 40% or higher from three in opposition to the Coyotes, and Colorado and Utah Valley each gained. Grand Canyon is 1-4 in opposition to groups that shoot higher than 36% from three, however that’s not a given for the Hawkeyes despite the fact that the typical hitting 38% a sport.

This shall be nearer than everybody would possibly like, however the Hawkeyes will draw back late.

Iowa vs Grand Canyon Prediction, Line

Iowa 78, Grand Canyon 66

Line: Iowa -14.5, o/u: 145

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Should See Ranking: 3

5: Getting the NCAA Tournament again

1: One Shining Second

