Is Walt Disney frozen someplace, ready to be resuscitated? Most adults have heard of that urban legend (and most children hopefully haven’t – that’s some prime nightmare fodder proper there), however few know the background to the bizarre story. So collect ‘spherical mates, sit down by the fireplace, and allow us to let you know about Walt Disney’s final days.

(The story about how Adolf Hitler’s mind was not saved will likely be informed at a distinct time.)

Sci-fi Walt

A fairly cool – and unsurprising, actually – factoid about Walt Disney is that the man was a complete sci-fi nerd. Granted, while you assume of Disney motion pictures you assume cute speaking animals and different fantasy tropes – until you’re one of these individuals who liked Atlantis. However nonetheless, it’s not an excessive amount of of a stretch to assume the man behind the Disney empire can be into science fiction.

In actual fact, the common theme park EPCOT was initially conceived by Walt Disney as a showcase for a way People would dwell, work, and survive in the future. That’s what EPCOT stands for: “Experimental Prototype Group Of Tomorrow”. In fact, the park has modified since, with Disney’s brother Roy turning it into one thing nearer to a world’s honest.

Walt Disney’s enthusiasm for sci-fi appears to have fueled the rumors about his cryogenic destiny, particularly when mixed along with his habits throughout his final days as a film producer. In line with PBS, Disney – already fairly sick with most cancers – assembled his division heads, had the cameras roll, and made “laser-beam eye contact” with every of them as he informed them what he anticipated of their efficiency in the future.

Disney on ice

Walt Disney died on December fifteenth, 1966 and rumors of him being cryogenically frozen began early in 1967. A reporter from The Nationwide Spotlite claimed to have snuck into St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank, the place Disney was handled throughout his ultimate sickness. In line with the reporter’s story, the man managed to sneak right into a storage room the place he discovered . . . Walt Disney’s physique suspended in a cryogenic metallic cylinder!

In case you couldn’t inform, The Nationwide Spotlite was a tabloid newspaper. Not that it mattered, as different retailers took the faux information and ran with it. All the manner in France, the journal Paris right here predicted Walt Disney can be thawed out and introduced again to life in 1975. The Nationwide Tattler ran the same story in the U.S.

Some stories even speculated Walt Disney’s frozen physique was saved beneath the Pirates of the Caribbean journey at Disneyland, inside a freezer (why on Earth would he try this?). A number of former Disney workers added gasoline to the fireplace, spreading tales about Disney’s cryogenic grasp plan that ultimately made their manner into some shady Walt Disney biographies in the 90s. Ah, the 90s. What a time to be alive.

Let it go

As bizarrely cool because it’d be for Walt Disney to be frozen someplace, ready the COVID-19 pandemic out, the fact is much more mundane, and far sadder. Disney died and was cremated two days later. His ashes had been put in an urn, and that urn was interred at the household mausoleum in the Forest Garden Cemetery of Glendale, California. The service was attended solely by Disney’s shut household.

Not that it’ll make a lot of a distinction to obsessed conspiracy theorists, however Disney’s personal daughter, Diane, debunked the urban legend in 1972: “There may be completely no fact that my father, Walt Disney, wished to be frozen. I doubt that my father had ever heard of cryonics.” And we are able to already hear all the conspiranoids going “In fact that’s precisely what she’d say to throw us off the scent!”

No person desires to listen to that the creator of Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy, succumbed to most cancers when he was solely sixty-five. It’s far more reassuring to inform ourselves that Walt Disney discovered a approach to cheat dying and be frozen till issues received higher. That’s most likely the important purpose that story endures. However belief us, you received’t discover something beneath the Pirates of the Caribbean journey.