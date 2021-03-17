Its Ritu Varma for Naga Chaitanya Thank You

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is presently working for his upcoming movie Thank You, which is progressing on the brisk tempo below the path of Vikram Ok Kumar of Manam fame. The makers have already accomplished half of the shoot. Earlier there was robust buzz within the movie trade that the makers have been contemplating the title of dusky siren Pooja Hegde for this movie Thank You however the actress just isn’t exhibiting any curiosity in Naga Chaitanya starrer. Now the stories are coming that the makers of Thank You are actually planning to finalize Pelli Choopulu fame Ritu Varma for Naga Chaitanya starrer movie.

Issues will probably be finalized this month and if Ritu Varma offers her nod, she will probably be seen sharing the display house with Naga Chaitanya in Thank You. The following schedule of Vikarm Ok Kumar’ directorial enterprise Thank You’ll start in Europe subsequent month and the main woman will be a part of the units. Thank You is being bankrolled by Dil Raju and it’s anticipated to hit the theaters within the month of September.

It’s recognized information that Naga Chaitanya can also be making his Bollywood debut with Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan starrer upcoming movie Laal Singh Chadhha which has Kareena Kapoor Khan because the main woman.