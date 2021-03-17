Its Samantha dream to act as Princess

Samantha Akkineni is without doubt one of the versatile actresses of South Indian movie Business. The actress has wooed the viewers together with her versatile performances on the massive display. Now Samantha Akkineni is gearing up to play the position of a princess in her upcoming interval drama movie Shaakuntalam, which will likely be helmed by Gunsekhar of Rudhramadevi fame. Not too long ago in the course of the media interplay, Majili actress revealed that she had been ready for a movie like this to come alongside in order that she may play this character.

Rangasthalam and U flip fame Samantha Akkineni mentioned that she at all times wished to play the position of a princess on the display and now she has a possibility for her upcoming film. In accordance to her, she is getting to play her dream position for the primary time in her decade lengthy profession. She is hoping to give her 100% for the movie.

Gunasekhar’ directorial enterprise Shaakuntalam was launched on fifteenth March with Pooja ceremony. Samantha Akkineni appeared attractive on the launch occasion. She was noticed sporting a white saree that was embellished with shells, pearls and sequins.

Shaakuntalam is all in regards to the love story of Shakuntala and Dushyant and the way they meet at Sage Kanva’ aashram.