Jayson Tatum Q&A: Discussing COVID-19 recovery, state of Celtics and 'special' teammate Robert Williams

It’s been an odd, difficult season for Celtics ahead Jayson Tatum — and that’s placing it mildly.

The 2-time All-Star needed to bounce again shortly after a protracted stint within the NBA’s Florida bubble ended with elimination within the 2020 Japanese Convention finals. Boston misplaced Gordon Hayward to Charlotte throughout the free-company interval, inserting much more duty on Tatum’s shoulders. The Celtics have struggled with accidents (most notably Marcus Good’s calf pressure), inconsistent play and COVID-19 points.

Tatum is one of many many NBA gamers who has examined constructive for COVID-19 this season and missed video games as a part of the league’s well being and security protocols. He admitted that he was coping with lingering results greater than a month after his preliminary check outcomes revealed he had contracted the virus.

“I feel it messes along with your respiration slightly bit,” Tatum said in February. “I’ve skilled some video games the place, I don’t need to say [I was] struggling to breathe, however, , you get fatigued lots faster than regular. Simply operating up and down the courtroom a couple of occasions, it’s simpler to get out of breath or drained lots sooner.

“I’ve observed that since I’ve had COVID. It’s simply one thing I’m engaged on.”

And but, regardless of all of the difficulties, Tatum remains to be having arguably his greatest 12 months as a professional. Coming into Tuesday night time’s sport in opposition to the Jazz, Tatum was averaging a profession-excessive 25.1 factors, 7.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per sport whereas capturing 44.5 % from the sphere and 37.5 % from 3-level vary. Whereas Boston has not lived as much as expectations, it is vitally a lot within the thick of the East playoff race.

So what can we anticipate from Tatum and his teammates within the second half of the 2020-21 marketing campaign? Sporting Information talked with the 23-12 months-previous on Monday concerning the state of the Celtics and far more.

(Editor’s be aware: This interview has been evenly edited for readability.)

Sporting Information: Earlier than we get to something concerning the Celtics, I do know you spoke overtly final month concerning the results of COVID-19 and feeling fatigued on the ground. How are you feeling now? Are you continue to feeling these bodily results?

Jayson Tatum: I feel there for positive have been regular enhancements. From everybody else that I’ve talked to that has skilled what I’m going by means of, they mentioned it’s simply type of a course of, and it does take a while to type of absolutely recuperate from a conditioning standpoint the place it’s not likely affecting your respiration whilst you’re enjoying. It’s getting higher. I feel that’s all you possibly can ask for.

SN: Have you ever talked to different guys throughout the league who’ve dealt with comparable points? Do you as NBA gamers have a really feel for a way are others are doing inside your personal small basketball group?

JT: Yeah, I’ve talked to guys which are within the NBA, and I’ve talked to guys in different leagues. Simply type of discuss what they needed to take care of, how they recovered, how they felt afterward getting again to enjoying of their respective sports activities. I did have a dialog with a pair totally different guys.

SN: With the place we’re at within the season going into the second half, how do you are feeling about this staff and the roster as you have got it at present constructed? And shifting ahead, what do you assume that you just should do with a purpose to be thought-about amongst that elite championship tier?

JT: I feel, now that everybody is wholesome, clearly we really feel like a unique staff. We’re enjoying like a unique staff. Simply having everybody again collectively is a giant a part of it. With the roster state of affairs, that’s not likely for me to say. My job and everybody else’s job in that locker room is to go on the market and play to the very best of our skills, assist win video games. These choices are above us. I really feel like each particular person brings one thing totally different to the desk that we want. So, I like our staff. We’ve been enjoying higher as of late, and hopefully we proceed to enhance on that.

SN: What do you assume is the issue that can enable the Celtics to get wins at a constant stage and take that momentum into the playoffs?

JT: I feel simply being extra constant all through a sport, whether or not we have now the lead, sustaining that or — you’re not gonna be good all through a sport. However simply not getting beat on issues that we stroll by means of in apply, issues that we watch movie over or go over in walkthrough, being safe on that stuff. Clearly, it’s the NBA. Guys are gonna make performs and hit some pictures, however not making it straightforward for them. Attempt to take stuff like that away. It’s simply the detailed issues that we are able to do higher.

SN: One of many largest issues in your staff only in the near past was the return of Marcus Good and what he brings on each ends of the ground. Not that you just didn’t know there could be some form of affect when he wasn’t in a position to play, however how a lot of a carry does he present?

JT: Clearly, Good is absolutely, actually, actually good and a really key a part of our staff. We positive missed him, his presence and all these intangible issues that he does on a nightly foundation that won’t essentially present up on the stat sheet.

SN: Robert Williams has been enjoying nicely. He had a season-excessive 16 factors in a win over the Rockets. How have you ever seen him progress as a younger participant and fill that function as a vertical risk and a rim protector? Coming into the league, I feel all people knew he had the instruments, however he’s been placing it collectively.

JT: I really like Rob. He works extraordinarily exhausting. He’s gotten so significantly better to the place he’s a key a part of our staff. We want him to achieve success, and he is aware of that. He’s taken on that duty, and it reveals. Rob is gonna be particular. I really consider that.

SN: Is there a sure a part of his sport or one thing that he’s executed that’s actually caught out to you? One thing that he’s executed on a sport-to-sport foundation?

JT: I feel his discuss, him speaking on the ground, which individuals could not acknowledge. However being on the ground with him, simply listening to his voice and his presence particularly on the defensive finish, I really feel prefer it’s gotten so significantly better than his first 12 months within the league.

SN: Is that one thing that simply takes time — typically talking, not even particular to Rob — to have the ability to discover your voice within the league and develop snug addressing your teammates?

JT: Yeah, particularly relying in your character, you’ve gotta get snug with your self, snug with the state of affairs and your teammates. From man to man, that varies, how lengthy it takes. However he’s figured it out.

SN: I do know there’s the web joke about you all the time being 19 years previous, however you’ve additionally grown into an All-Star and reached a excessive stage early in your profession. With how a lot you’ve achieved — being within the convention finals, a prime function on the staff — how have you ever improved as a frontrunner?

JT: Even at a younger age, I feel my basketball expertise to date within the league and the work that I’ve put in type of provides you that credibility to be a frontrunner and earn the respect of your teammates in that facet.

SN: Final one earlier than I allow you to go right here. I do know your Blue Devils are out, however do you have got a March Insanity championship decide for this 12 months?

JT: I imply, if we’re not in it — I’m gonna watch it, however it could be exhausting for me to select someone else.

SN: So that you’re on the same page as Zion Williamson, then? He mentioned if Duke isn’t in there, then I’m not .

JT: Oh, yeah. I really feel him.

