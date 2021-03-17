Tuesday night time’s NBA slate was highlighted by an East-West showdown between the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz, and it lived as much as the billing. After a aggressive 48 minutes, the Jazz held on down the stretch to come back away with a 117-109 victory

As per traditional, the Jazz have been powered by their elite 3-point assault. They went 19-for-43 from downtown, and everybody apart from facilities Rudy Gobert and Derrick Favors made a 3. Jordan Clarkson led the best way with 20 factors off the bench, whereas Donovan Mitchell went for 19 factors and hit a clutch triple down the stretch.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been on level for the Celtics, combining for 57 factors, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. However as has too usually been the story for Boston this season, they didn’t have sufficient assist. Particularly, Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart mixed for simply 21 factors after taking pictures simply 9-for-26 from the sector.

Listed below are three key takeaways from the sport:

1. Utah’s 3-point mastery continues

Final week, we noticed the Celtics lose a aggressive sport to the Nets largely as a result of they obtained destroyed within the 3-point battle and easily couldn’t rating sufficient factors to make up that distinction. On Tuesday night time it was the identical story, because the Jazz outscored the Celtics by 27 factors from past the arc.

For the season, the Jazz take and take advantage of 3s per sport within the league, and are third in 3-point share at 39.6. All of that even if they don’t have one participant who followers would possibly consider as a 3-point specialist — although Joe Ingles is fourth within the league at 46.1 p.c.

In actual fact, Ingles and Mike Conley are the one two Jazz gamers within the prime 40 in that class this season. However the truth that their assault is so diversified is part of what makes them so troublesome to protect. Apart from Gobert and Favors, who simply don’t enterprise exterior, everybody on the Jazz is a succesful shooter. When seven totally different rotation gamers are taking pictures over 37 p.c from 3, it makes it extraordinarily troublesome for opposing defenses.

We noticed that in motion on this sport, as everybody apart from Gobert and Favors hit not less than one 3, and Ingles, Clarkson, Mitchell and Mike Conley all hit not less than three of them.

2. Celtics’ supporting forged too inconsistent

This has been an odd season for the Celtics. They’ve battled accidents and COVID-19, tried to implement new gamers and rolled out over a dozen totally different beginning lineups. However there was not less than one fixed over the previous few months: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are going to indicate up.

They actually did towards the Jazz. Scoring, defending, getting others concerned, it was just about the whole lot you need out of your two greatest gamers. When the ultimate buzzer sounded, the duo mixed for 57 factors, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and 5 steals. Sadly for Boston, they didn’t get sufficient assist.

Daniel Theis and Robert Williams had stable video games, however nobody apart from “The Jays” scored greater than 16 factors, and the bench mixed for simply 21. Examine that to the Jazz, who obtained 45 factors from their reserves. All season lengthy, this has been a problem for the Celtics. They’ve a excessive ceiling, however it’s onerous to be constant once you don’t know what you’re getting from the supporting forged on a nightly foundation.

Positive, a few of that’s the accidents and absences and all of the totally different roles gamers have needed to fill, however a few of it’s the bench simply isn’t that nice — not less than not from an offensive standpoint. For the season, the Celtics rank No. 26 within the league in bench scoring, averaging simply 32.9 factors per sport. Discovering some assist in that space shall be a key purpose for president Danny Ainge main as much as the commerce deadline on March 25.

3. Jazz begin East-coast swing in type

The Jazz began off the season in dominant style, and after a 25-level win over the Lakers in late February they boasted a 26-6 document. Since then, they’ve faltered a bit, and coming into the matchup with the Celtics had misplaced 4 out of six video games on both facet of the All-Star break.

That included a loss to the Warriors on Sunday, which began a 5-sport street journey for the Jazz. As they made their strategy to the East coast, they have been going through their first actual little bit of adversity all season. So it was fairly spectacular to see them grind out a troublesome win towards the Celtics — particularly after they obtained down by double digits nearly instantly.

With the win, the Jazz improved to 29-10, which remains to be the perfect document within the league. And now that they’ve the sport towards the Celtics out of the best way, they’ve an opportunity to rack up some extra wins on this journey and strengthen their place within the race for homecourt benefit. The Wizards, Raptors and Bulls are their remaining video games earlier than heading again residence, and they’re all very beatable.