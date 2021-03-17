Crackle Plus, a Rooster Soup for the Soul Leisure firm and one of many largest operators of streaming promoting-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, confirmed to WrestleZone that motion movie Cagefighter shall be solely accessible free of charge on Crackle starting Thursday, April 1.

Written and directed by Jesse Quinones, the movie stars skilled MMA fighter Alex Montagnani, former All Elite Wrestling World Champion Jon Moxley, former UFC Gentle Heavyweight Champion Chuck Liddell, and Gina Gershon. The movie additionally options Jay Reso, aka Christian Cage, in an on-display function and as one of many producers.

Reiss Gibbons (Montagnani) is on the cusp of cementing himself as the best to ever step contained in the Legends cage. With 5 title defenses below his belt and the assist of coach and mentor Marcus (Liddell), Reiss has all of it. However when savvy promoter Max Black (Gershon) pits him in opposition to professional wrestling famous person Randy Stone (Moxley) within the firm’s first ever cross-promotional occasion, Reiss finds himself within the hardest battle of his life.

“We’re thrilled so as to add Cagefighter to Crackle’s slate of unique programming,” mentioned Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. “Stacked with actual MMA fighters {and professional} wrestlers, the movie boasts nonstop motion that our viewers will love.”

As one of many solely AVODs regularly including authentic and unique programming that uplifts, entertains, and evokes audiences, Crackle provides Cagefighter alongside authentic and AVOD unique titles together with Enjoying With Energy: The Nintendo Story, After the Homicide of Albert Lima, Insomnia, Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, Robert the Bruce, Something is Potential: The Serge Ibaka Story, Bucket Listing, and Going From Broke, which just lately commenced manufacturing for its second season.

Cagefighter is distributed within the U.S. by Display screen Media, a Rooster Soup for the Soul Leisure firm and the provider of unique and authentic content material to Crackle Plus.

Crackle Plus linear and VOD networks can be found within the U.S. and might be accessed on 29 units and companies together with Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Good TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android cellular units and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle can also be accessible in roughly 500,000 resort rooms within the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

Each Moxley and Reso spoke with Wrestlezone Managing Editor Invoice Pritchard forward of the world premiere of “Cagefighter: Worlds Collide” final yr. Christian not solely serves as a producer on the movie, but additionally performs Stephen Drake, a media persona that “Captain Charisma” described as having a pivotal function within the story.

Reso mentioned one takeaway he hopes folks come away with after seeing the movie is that he wish to see a mutual respect between combined martial arts and professional wrestling followers after they see the movie. it from a wrestler’s perspective, he introduced up Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, CM Punk and Jake Hager as examples of the place there’s been crossover attraction, however he believes it’s all leisure in the long run.

“Wrestlers are very protecting and care about what we do and we’re at all times preventing for credibility. What we do can also be very bodily, so I hope in these senses it’s given a brand new respect on either side. After I have a look at MMA and wrestling there’s at all times that debate, however to me it’s the identical tree, completely different branches,” Christian mentioned. “On the finish of the day, it’s all leisure. Possibly it’s not 100% pure sport like MMA, however MMA is taking the leisure facet from wrestling and promoting their fights with that with the promos, personas, these issues. They’ll deny all of it they need however these are professional wrestling promos and they’re taken from the professional wrestling world, so I’d wish to see that there’s a mutual respect from each on the finish of it.”

