Jr NTR to get Rs 10 Cr paycheck for EMK

The younger Tiger Jr NTR is all set to return to the small display screen with the upcoming TV present EMK- ‘Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu‘, the Telugu model of Massive B aka Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati. The primary teaser of the present EMK was launched on Saturday. In accordance to Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava star, this can be a new journey after Bigg Boss and alternative for me to meet folks, hear, and share their tales, struggles and the aspirations. The present present EMK- ‘Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu’ is predicted to go on air within the first week of Might. The sources shut to the present revealed that Jr NTR is getting a Rs 10 Cr paycheck because the remuneration for EMK. The EMK present may have a run of over 60 episodes within the season.

King Nagarjuna has obtained round Rs. 4.5 crore as remuneration for the final season of Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu. Officer star has hosted three seasons of the present in Telugu earlier than Megastar Chiranjeevi succeeded him because the host. Nevertheless, Chiranjeevi, who has hosted the 4th season of Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu, has apparently charged Rs 9 crore, a lot increased than Akkineni Nagarjuna.

In the meantime Jr NTR is working with SS Rajamouli for an upcoming movie RRR, which can arrive on the theaters on thirteenth October.