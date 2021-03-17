Jr NTR turns Chief Guest for Rang De?

Rang De is an upcoming romantic Telugu film by which the younger actor Nithiin and Nationwide award profitable actress Keerthy Suresh are enjoying the lead roles. The makers of Rang De are all set to prepare the pre launch occasion of the movie and it’s being heard that Younger Tiger Jr NTR will grace the occasion as chief visitor.

Although this information concerning the chief visitor shouldn’t be but confirmed, it has change into a sizzling matter on social media. The romantic entertainer Rang De is helmed by Venky Atluri and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi below the banner of Sithara Entertainments whereas it has the music by Devi Sri Prasad. The movie has the cinematography by PC Sreeram and the modifying is finished by Navin Nooli. It’s slated to hit the theaters on twenty sixth of this month.

Nithiin was final seen enjoying the lead function in Verify. The Chandrasekar Yeleti directorial enterprise had Rakul Preet Singh within the function of lawyer and Priya Warrier was seen enjoying the love curiosity of Nithiin. Sadly the film Verify was ended up a catastrophe on the field workplace and he’s pinning a whole lot of hopes on Rang De.

On the otherside, presently Keerthy Suresh is sharing the display screen house with Mahesh Babu in Sarkaru Vaari Paata.