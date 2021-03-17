NCAA Tournament First Round: (3) Kansas (20-8) vs (14) Eastern Washington (16-7) prediction and faculty basketball sport preview.

Kansas vs Eastern Washington Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 20

Game Time: 1:15pm ET

Venue: Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN

Community: TBS

Kansas vs Eastern Washington Game Preview

Why Eastern Washington Will Win

The Eagles are enjoyable.

They gained 13 of their final 14 video games ending second within the Large Sky common season and profitable the convention match to get right here.

They shoot effectively, they’re nice on the defensive boards, they usually nail all the things from the free throw line. Constant from the sector, they’re capable of get inside and make an entire lot of pictures, averaging 47% from the sector with simply sufficient from three to get by.

Kansas will get bothered by the Eagle protection from three, however …

Why Kansas Will Win

Kansas will stay on the boards.

Eastern Washington is an efficient protection rebounding workforce, nevertheless it’s terrible on the offensive glass. Kansas will wipe away all the things with a slew of one-and-done possessions, and this isn’t a adequate three-point taking pictures EWU workforce to bomb away excessive.

The Jayhawks had the perfect subject objective protection within the the Large 12, and – all forgiveness for placing a worldwide pandemic into evaluation of a foolish basketball sport – they’re effectively rested after having to bow out of the convention match. There is likely to be a wee little bit of a depth problem, however the legs will likely be there after not enjoying for eight days.

Eastern Washington is nice defensively, nevertheless it doesn’t power a ton of turnovers and isn’t going to generate an entire lot of transition factors.

What’s Going To Occur

Rebounds will matter.

Kansas is likely one of the finest rebounding groups within the nation, and Eastern Washington simply gained’t be capable to get something on the offensive aspect and can quit simply sufficient on the opposite finish to matter.

At all times take early season video games with ten grains of salt, however Eastern Washington misplaced to each Arizona and Oregon in December – it was out rebounded by a complete of 33 boards within the two video games.

The Jayhawks will need to simply get via this, get more healthy, and transfer on. It’ll be a business-like win.

Kansas vs Eastern Washington Prediction, Line

Kansas 77, Eastern Washington 62

Line: Kansas -10.5, o/u: 146

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Should See Score: 2.5

5: Getting the NCAA Tournament again

1: One Shining Second

