Stephen A. Smith goes off on Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers, calling them the identical previous disappointing Clippers.

The Los Angeles Clippers have been on the cusp of being legit title contenders for almost a decade now. Whether or not it was with the Chris Paul and Blake Griffin iteration of the workforce, or the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George model, the Clippers seemingly at all times have a workforce that appears raring to go come Playoff time.

Nevertheless, in typical Clipper trend, fall brief earlier than reaching the Convention Finals, not to mention the NBA Finals. Thought to have been assembling a championship caliber workforce, Steve Balmer put all of his chips into getting Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in the summertime of 2019.

Quick-forward a year later and that very same Clips workforce blew a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets within the WCSF. With one other shot at their first ever title in franchise historical past, Stephen A. Smith lobbies for his or her franchise superstar to gear up for this year’s postseason.

Stephen A. Smith rips on Kawhi Leonard for disappointing performances as a Clipper within the Playoffs.

To be truthful, Kawhi Leonard was maybe the only motive as to why the Clippers had even made it so far as a Recreation 7 of their collection towards Denver.

Nevertheless, when it mattered, Kawhi posted it up merely 14 factors on an abysmal, 6-22 capturing evening. Stephen A. Smith reminisces about this efficiency and requires Leonard to lead the Clippers additional within the postseason.

“It’s time for Kawhi Leonard to have lots bunch of consideration pushed in his course. It’s time for him to step up. A lot was promised due to him.”

“A new period for the Clippers due to him however thus far, he’s been disappointing. That’s not a brand new period, that’s the identical previous Clippers. He owes us him vs LeBron James within the postseason, anything else is unacceptable.”

Each the Clippers and the Lakers have been struggling a bit as of late. The Lakers nevertheless, have an excuse in Anthony Davis’s absence. The Clippers nevertheless, haven’t seemed just like the powerhouse they have been deemed to be.