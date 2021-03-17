KL Rahul proved to be a flop even in the course of the third match of the T20 sequence in opposition to England. Opening with hitman Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul as soon as once more entered the sphere, however this time also he was seen enjoying in poor kind. Going through 4 balls, this time also KL Rahul was dismissed for zero with out opening an account. On this innings performed in opposition to England, KL Rahul is the participant out for zero for the second time.

First batsman to be out on zero twice in KL Rahul T20l

KL Rahul also appeared in poor kind over the past 4 T20 matches sequence. KL Rahul is the participant to lose his wicket at 0 for the third time. He was dismissed for zero twice in the course of the sequence of two T20 Worldwide matches, after which he grew to become the primary batsman to take action. KL Rahul’s final 4 T20 1 innings: 0 (2) in opposition to Australia, 1 (4) in opposition to England, 0 (6) in opposition to England and England 0 (4).

Virat Kohli, Yusuf Pathan, Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant and Suresh Raina are the gamers who’ve been dismissed for zero thrice throughout T20 Worldwide cricket. However now KL Rahul overtook him after T20 Worldwide were dismissed for the fourth time.

On this format, Rahul has come at quantity two within the record of gamers who’ve been dismissed with the best variety of zero, whereas Rohit Sharma nonetheless stays at primary. Which is the primary batsman to lose his wicket 6 occasions.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul on par

KL Rahul has equaled Rohit Sharma within the opening record of Indian batsmen who received probably the most zero out in T20. Each the gamers are batsmen who’ve been out on zero 4 occasions within the opener T20 thus far.

Gautam Gambhir (2) and Ajinkya Rahane (2) are on par with the record of gamers who’ve been dismissed for zero as an opener in T20. Other than this, KL Rahul (4) and Rohit Sharma (4) also remained on equal footing on this record.