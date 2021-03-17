Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum speaks out on his true ideas about former teammate Kyrie Irving in a current interview.

Kyrie Irving has undoubtedly been one in all the extra controversial figures in the NBA for a protracted time now. Primarily based on the place your allegiances lie, you both adore his antics or completely despise his conduct.

Certainly one of the greatest, and doubtlessly most misguided opinions followers virtually unanimously have of Kyrie Irving although, is that he is a foul teammate. And actually, his cutthroat solutions in interviews don’t assist an excessive amount of both.

Not too long ago although, Jayson Tatum was requested about his relationship with the NBA champion. And his reply can fully change your notion of the former Celtics participant.

Additionally Learn: Stephen Curry opens up on his relationship with the Lakers star

“I loved it”: Jayson Tatum on being teammates with Kyrie Irving

Jayson Tatum has quick developed into one in all the brightest younger stars in the league at present. Talking with Fansided, this I what he had to say about his relationship with Kyrie Irving:

“I loved it, my first two years in the league, being on the staff with him… Clearly, we didn’t obtain the final objective, but there was loads of studying experiences.”

He continued on the matter.

“Any person I’m nonetheless actually shut with at present… clearly, a hell of a basketball participant, a hell of an individual. I imply, I loved it. Clearly, there have been ups and downs and issues like that. But you understand, I really feel like that’s with any staff you’ll be able to say that about.”

this sequence from Jayson Tatum. holy hell. pic.twitter.com/oOCPCm45Sg — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 15, 2021

Additionally Learn: Fenway Sports activities Group appoints Lakers star and his childhood pal as their first Black companions ever

In a time the place simply about everybody believes Irving is the worst teammate, Jayson Tatum supplies us with an enormous cause why we might have been mistaken in that view. At the finish of the day, most teammates have had the same opinion to Tatum, and nonetheless have the same relationship with the participant.

Maybe it’s time we modified our notion of Kyrie Irving. The man might have some eccentricities, but he has proven that he has nothing but the finest intentions for others in his coronary heart via the years. One wants solely to talk to his fellow execs in the NBA to glean info about this actuality.