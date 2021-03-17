If LaMelo Ball has any nerves about going through LeBron James and the defending champions, he isn’t displaying them but.

The Lakers will subsequent be going through a Hornets workforce on the come-up on the Staples Middle. Melo is a product of the Los Angeles basketball scene, and he would have cherished to face the Lakers with his household watching.

Sadly for him and for everybody involved, the Covid state of affairs in California has put paid to these hopes. LaVar Ball and co will likely be watching the game from their Chino Hills dwelling. Melo let everybody know that his household ought to nonetheless be cool with it.

“Clearly you need your loved ones to come see you, after which rising up, they all the time watched me, so it would form of be like going previously. I imply, I do know my individuals. They’ll be cool watching it on TV, too.”

Additionally Learn: “Michael Jordan inspired Patrick Ewing to turn into a coach”: When MJ began the Knicks legend off on his teaching profession

“We actually like chilling on the home, extra with the comfy stuff other than being out. Like, I actually would somewhat watch a game at dwelling, chilling, than going to one.”

LaMelo Ball opens up about going through LeBron James for the first time

Like any other rookie of his age, Ball has barely recognized any iteration of the NBA with out the looming determine of LeBron. However Melo, in contrast to his counterparts, doesn’t appear fazed even one bit on the prospect of going through James:

“I imply, nah. I grew up a bit of completely different. Not likely on basketball like that. So, probably not,” the 19-year-old Ball stated Tuesday when requested if he’s excited to face James for the first time. “It should nonetheless be cool … however I’m going to each game with the identical approach: going in to attempt to get a win.”

LaMelo Ball ‘probably not’ enthusiastic about going through LeBron James for first time on Thursday “I grew up a bit of completely different. Not likely on basketball like that.” https://t.co/E5JJ3QmAVz — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 17, 2021

Additionally Learn: “Michael Jordan is going to attempt to use you”: When Tiger Woods disregarding his household lawyer’s recommendation to befriend the Bulls legend

Melo can present all of the bravado he desires to, however deep down, he is aware of that James and co will present the final word check for his workforce’s playoff hopes. They’re on a great run proper now, however the second half of the season is the true deal.