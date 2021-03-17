Sq. Enix lastly fulfilled its long-standing promise of releasing Closing Fantasy VII Remake. Naturally, it’s time to attraction to the red-headed step little one of their catalog: the Life is Strange franchise. Teasing a new installment, Sq. Enix up to date all the Life is Strange social media accounts with information about Life is Strange 3.

A full reveal of the new game is coming throughout Sq. Enix Presents on March 18th, however followers are already making assumptions about what to count on from a new game. Whereas the second installment was effectively acquired by critics, followers weren’t as blissful about the game’s change in setting & characters.

From Arcadia Bay to street journey

A part of what drew folks into Life is Strange in the first place was the use of a loner teenage lady making an attempt to take care of new powers. Max Caufield wasn’t a fan favourite simply due to her relationship with Chloe Value (although that positively didn’t harm). She was a fan favourite as a result of as outlandish as the plot of saving her hometown was, it felt practical.

In the meantime, two brothers working from the police to Mexico looks as if it ought to be practical. Sadly, whereas Life is Strange 2 nails the troubling setting, Daniel’s telekinesis powers really feel too deus ex machina like. After all, the means the boys abuse the powers couldn’t be extra correct.

A new hero emerges

Although Life is Strange: Earlier than the Storm returns to Arcadia Bay, the Life is Strange franchise was designed to be an anthological collection. When teasing the launch of Life is Strange 3, Sq. Enix mentioned “On March 18, we’ll reveal the new #LifeisStrange game at #SquareEnixPresents, which is able to function a model new solid, energy and story.”

Primarily based on the tweet, it’s protected to assume Sq. Enix plans on persevering with the development of telling a model new story with Life is Strange 3. Leakers have even claimed the new protagonist is a bisexual Asian-American named Alex whose energy is studying and controlling the feelings of others.

Whether or not or not the leakers are proper, we’ll get to meet the franchise’s latest hero on March 18th. Nevertheless, there’s a portion of the fanbase satisfied we’re truly not getting a new hero, however returning to a sure city on the coast of Oregon.

Max Caulfield: Again in Motion?

After the break up response to Life is Strange 2, there are some followers satisfied Life is Strange 3 will return to Arcadia Bay and have Max Caulfield as the protagonist as soon as once more. Nevertheless, as an alternative of returning to eighteen-year-old Max, we’ll meet a new, grownup model of the character.

Whereas the teaser picture launched by Sq. Enix provides little to work with, followers suppose it’s simply an older model of the Max we grew to love in the unique Life is Strange. There isn’t a lot pointing in the direction of that apart from the hair being a shorter model of Max’s bob.

Even when the new character is in truth an older Max, that also leaves a variety of room for new materials. The unique Life is Strange has two very totally different endings, with Max shedding her rewind powers at the finish regardless. So it’s onerous to say what a sequel to Max’s story would appear like, and extra importantly, which ending they might base it on.

Extra progressive themes?

Irrespective of who the new character is, followers are hoping Sq. Enix continues the custom set by earlier video games of delving into deeper subjects. The unique Life is Strange tackles suicide, sexual abuse, and bullying, whereas the second game handles immigration, police brutality, and grief.

If the rumors are true, having an overtly bisexual protagonist paves the means for tackling homosexual rights, whereas having an Asian-American protagonist might deal with racism and stereotyping as effectively. When it comes to emotional manipulation, Life is Strange 3 might additionally focus closely on psychological well being points.

—

Whereas we all know not each principle will get a solution on March 18th, we’ll positively have much more solutions about Life is Strange 3 after Sq. Enix Presents. Are you excited for the fourth official installment in the franchise? Tell us under.