Enjoying for Deion Sanders should be an absolute blast. The Jackson State head coach has one of the crucial likable personalities within the historical past of sport, plus “Prime Time” has proven he can recruit prime athletes and steamroll the dwelling heck out of his opponents in Mississippi.

At halftime of the Tigers’ blowout win over Mississippi Valley State, Neon Deion gave his crew a pump-up speech to “put the nail within the coffin.” It was “turnover time,” because the legendary former Florida State and NFL cornerback referred to as it, earlier than telling whoever will get an interception or defensive landing to “do the dance.”

Watch the video

Everybody is aware of Deion’s well-known “Prime Time” dance, and one Jackson State defensive lineman nailed it after the speech.

Lineman Hits “Prime Time” Dance at Deion’s Request

RELATED: Deion Sanders Survived Two Divorces and Discovered Love Once more

With lower than a minute left within the sport, JSU defensive lineman Jaumonie Crain broke via the offensive line and sacked the quarterback. The ball fumbled onto the bottom and he picked it up and took it to the top zone for a landing.

Simply earlier than scoring, the 265-pounder hit the well-known “Prime Time” dance and pranced his approach throughout the aim line. He might have completed it higher than his Corridor of Fame coach.

Coach Prime couldn’t get sufficient of it. Sporting his visor backwards, he couldn’t cease smiling and laughing and the entire Jackson State gamers cherished it. When coach tells you to hit the dance, you higher hit the heck out of it. JSU won the game, 43-7.

Deion Sanders is bringing a component of enjoyable to Jackson State. His SWAC crew is 3-0 to this point after wins over Edward Waters, Grambling State and now Mississippi Valley State within the FCS.

The soccer coach is loving each little bit of his transition from TV to the sidelines, and moments like these are precisely why.