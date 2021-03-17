NCAA Tournament First Round: (8) LSU (B-B) vs (9) St. Bonaventure (B-B) prediction and school basketball recreation preview.

LSU vs St. Bonaventure Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 20

Game Time: 1:45 pm ET

Venue: Simon Skjodt Meeting Corridor, Bloomington, IN

Community: TNT

LSU vs St. Bonaventure Game Preview

Why St. Bonaventure Will Win

Protection, protection, protection.

The Bonnies received the Atlantic 10 match championship with a suffocating D that’s top-of-the-line within the nation in discipline purpose protection – groups are hitting simply 39% from the sphere – and permits simply 60 factors per recreation. It’s not essentially a slow-and-go workforce, but it surely’s capable of grind issues down when wanted and it’s simply actually, actually good defensively.

It hit a little bit of a three-point lull on the very finish, but it surely’s usually ok to be an issue type the skin. If it’s capable of make 40% from three, that matches into every part else the workforce likes to do.

On the flip facet, protection is non-compulsory at occasions for an LSU workforce that doesn’t have sufficient of an inside defensive presence, and it doesn’t lock down for a full 40 minutes.

Why LSU Will Win

LSU would possibly be capable to merely outbomb the Bonnies.

This can be a good St. Bonaventure offense total, but it surely’s not wonderful from three and it’s not going to rise up and down the courtroom like LSU can in a shootout.

The Tigers may need defensive lapses, but it surely’s ok at shifting the ball round and athletic sufficient to attain in a wide range of methods. Yeah, the St. Bonaventure D is nasty, but it surely doesn’t power errors and doesn’t provide you with a ton of steals. LSU received’t be bothered sufficient from the skin.

To go elitist, the most effective workforce it beat was VCU, and it went 2-1 in opposition to the Rams. The Bonnies didn’t play anybody exterior of the mid-majors, and LSU is bringing an entire different degree of expertise, however …

What’s Going To Occur

St. Louis beat LSU early within the season, and St. Bonaventure whacked the Billikens two weeks in the past – but additionally misplaced in a midseason assembly.

That Tiger loss was manner again in November, although. Usually, it takes offensive firepower to beat LSU and never essentially a giant defensive efficiency. Apart from the SEC Tournament loss to Alabama defeat at Arkansas a couple of weeks in the past, LSU misplaced when groups went lights out from the sphere.

St. Bonaventure will throw an enormous scare into the Tigers, and the D can be an issue, there received’t be sufficient offensive punch – or free throw makes an attempt – within the remaining 5 minutes to drag this out.

LSU vs St. Bonaventure Prediction, Line

LSU 74, St. Bonaventure 70

Line: LSU -1.5, o/u: 144.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Should See Ranking: 3.5

5: Getting the NCAA Tournament again

1: One Shining Second

