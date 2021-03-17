Mahesh Babu in now Lion
King Nagarjuna is busy in the promotional actions of his upcoming motion thriller drama Wild canine, which is helmed by Solomon. Few days in the past, Megastar Chiranjeevi launched the trailer of Wild Canine.  Put up the discharge of the Wild Canine trailer, King Nagarjuna shared a tweet the place his fellow actors  Famous person Mahesh Babu and Chiranjeevi praised the trailer in a collection of Whatsapp chats shared by the actor. The movie Wild Canine, in which Nagarjuna is enjoying the function of NIA officer, will probably be launched theatrically on 2nd April.

Not too long ago throughout a promotional occasion of Wild Canine, Nagarjuna revealed that after Chiranjeevi, he despatched the trailer to Mahesh  Babu and  Bharat Ane Nenu star appreciated Wild Canine trailer.  Now the followers of Mahesh Babu are very comfortable to see their favourite hero’s WhatsApp show image.

Mahesh Babu’ contact was saved as  Mahesh Actor on Nagarjuna’cellular and  Maharshi star posted a lion’ image.

Wild Canine  additionally has Dia Mirza, Atul Kulkarni and Saiyami Khair in the supporting roles. Nagarjuna starrer is produced by  Okay Anvesh Reddy and S Niranjan Reddy underneath the banner of Matinee Leisure. In the meantime, Nagarjuna will even be seen in  upcoming science fiction drama Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead function.

Alternatively, Mahesh Babu is working with Keerthy Suresh in Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

