Mahesh Babu in now Lion

King Nagarjuna is busy in the promotional actions of his upcoming motion thriller drama Wild canine, which is helmed by Solomon. Few days in the past, Megastar Chiranjeevi launched the trailer of Wild Canine. Put up the discharge of the Wild Canine trailer, King Nagarjuna shared a tweet the place his fellow actors Famous person Mahesh Babu and Chiranjeevi praised the trailer in a collection of Whatsapp chats shared by the actor. The movie Wild Canine, in which Nagarjuna is enjoying the function of NIA officer, will probably be launched theatrically on 2nd April.

Not too long ago throughout a promotional occasion of Wild Canine, Nagarjuna revealed that after Chiranjeevi, he despatched the trailer to Mahesh Babu and Bharat Ane Nenu star appreciated Wild Canine trailer. Now the followers of Mahesh Babu are very comfortable to see their favourite hero’s WhatsApp show image.

Mahesh Babu’ contact was saved as Mahesh Actor on Nagarjuna’cellular and Maharshi star posted a lion’ image.

Wild Canine additionally has Dia Mirza, Atul Kulkarni and Saiyami Khair in the supporting roles. Nagarjuna starrer is produced by Okay Anvesh Reddy and S Niranjan Reddy underneath the banner of Matinee Leisure. In the meantime, Nagarjuna will even be seen in upcoming science fiction drama Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead function.

Alternatively, Mahesh Babu is working with Keerthy Suresh in Sarkaru Vaari Paata.