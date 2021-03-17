Mahesh Babu wraps up the shoot of Ad Commercial

We’ve got already reported that Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga is teaming up with Famous person Mahesh Babu and Tamannah Bhatia. Bharat Ane Nenu star and milky magnificence Tamannah Bhatia have come collectively for an advert directed by Sandeep Vanga. The trio- Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Tamannah Bhatia and Mahesh Babu is making the TV industrial for the well-liked electrical and residential home equipment model Havells. This undertaking marks the first collaboration of Sandeep Vanga with each the stars. Now in response to the newest replace, Famous person and Milky siren have wrapped up the shoot of model Havells in Annapurna Studio. The advert will probably be getting aired on televisions quickly.

Final yr, Mahesh Babu and Tamannah labored collectively in Sarileru Neekevvaru, the place the actress made a particular look by shaking a leg in the tune Dang Dang.

On the work entrance, Mahesh Babu is at present busy with his upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Parasuram, who is thought for movies like Geetha Govindam, Srirastu Subhamastu, Yuvatha is directing Mahesh Babu starrer which has Nationwide award profitable actress Keerthy Suresh as the main girl.

In the meantime, the movie maker Sandeep Reddy Vanga is engaged on his subsequent movie Animal, during which Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor, is enjoying the lead function.