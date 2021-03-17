Manchester City’s hopes for a Quadruple this season continued as they cruised into the Champions League quarter-finals, profitable 2-0 within the second leg of their final-16 tie in opposition to Borussia Monchengladbach and 4-0 on combination.

Pep Guardiola’s facet have been dominant over each matches and it took simply 12 minutes so as to add to their 2-0 combination lead from the primary leg. Kevin De Bruyne powered residence by way of the underside of the crossbar as City prolonged their benefit.

Quickly after, Gundogan added a high-quality curled end round Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer, scoring his fifteenth purpose of the season.

7 – Manchester City are solely the third crew in UEFA Champions League historical past to maintain seven consecutive clear sheets, after AC Milan (seven ending in April 2005) and Arsenal (10 ending in April 2006). Blockade. pic.twitter.com/nKOki31pcv – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 16, 2021

Gladbach – who’ve now misplaced their final seven video games in a row throughout all competitions, their worst dropping run since dropping eight in a row between September and November 1989 – had a couple of sights of purpose, however nothing that ever actually troubled the Man City defence as they breezed into the final eight.

They are going to now be within the hat for the Champions League quarter-closing and semi-closing draw on Friday, as their march in direction of the Istanbul closing continues.

How City dismissed Gladbach

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring an exquisite purpose in opposition to Borussia Moenchengladbach



Each side had sights of purpose within the opening 10 minutes. Joao Cancelo performed a chic ball excessive for Phil Foden, however his flick was saved properly by Sommer. On the different finish, Breel Embolo examined Ederson from vary, together with his effort pinging off the leg of John Stones and forcing a fingertip save from the Man City goalkeeper.

However Man City’s superior high quality began to shine by they usually took the lead in emphatic trend within the twelfth minute. Mahrez darted away from two defenders earlier than rolling the ball by for De Bruyne on the high of the realm. The Belgian, on his forty fifth Champions League look, then set himself up superbly earlier than hammering his shot onto the underside of the crossbar and into the again of the online.

Participant scores Man City: Ederson (6), Walker (7), Dias (7), Stones (7), Cancelo (7), Rodri (7), Gundogan (7), De Bruyne (8), Mahrez (7), Foden (7) , Silva (7). Subs used: Fernandinho (6), Zinchenko (6), Laporte (6), Sterling (5), Aguero (5). Monchengladbach: Sommer (6), Lainer (7), Ginter (6), Elvedi (6), Bensebaini (6), Hofmann (6), Neuhaus (6), Zakaria (6), Stindl (7), Embolo (7), Thuram (7). Subs used: Wolf (6), Plea (6), Traore (5), Wendt (5), Jantschke (5). Man of the match: Kevin De Bruyne.

Quickly after, it was two. Foden drove by midfield earlier than taking part in an outstanding diagonal go for Gundogan ready within the field. The German drove onto it earlier than curling the ball sweetly across the oncoming Sommer, scoring his eleventh purpose in all competitions for the reason that flip of the yr.

Embolo once more stored Ederson occupied because the clock ticked previous the half an hour mark. He held the ball up properly on the left earlier than curling a shot round Kyle Walker, nevertheless it was straight on the goalkeeper. A couple of minutes later, De Bruyne delivered a shocking free-kick, however Sommer made an acrobatic save to tip it over the crossbar.

Staff information Man City made 5 adjustments. Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Ferran Torres, Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus all dropped to the bench, with Kyle Walker, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden again within the XI.

Monchengladbach made three adjustments. Oscar Wendt, Valentino Lazaro and Alassane Plea dropped to the bench with Denis Zakaria, Ramy Bensebaini and Breel Embolo coming into the XI.

Mahrez had quite a few probabilities within the second half, however couldn’t discover the third for Man City. Inside three minutes, Gundogan slid the ball into his ft, however he dragged his shot broad, regardless of having choices on both facet.

The Algerian was then thwarted twice by Sommer in fast succession. The primary was pushed away by the Swiss worldwide, however Bernardo Silva stored the unfastened ball alive. He picked out Mahrez once more, however his cross was cleared away by Lainer. Then, some sensational construct-up play from Foden noticed his lower-again land to Mahrez, however his effort went straight at Sommer this time.

Breel Embolo had the most effective opening for Gladbach



Gladbach had a couple of late efforts, however none have been notably shut. Hannes Wolf fired properly broad earlier than Alassane Plea picked out Ibrahima Traore beautifully inside the realm, however the latter dragged his shot properly broad.

The sport ended with two efforts despatched broad by Mahrez as City cruised into the final eight.

Man of the match – Kevin De Bruyne

It’s exhausting to look previous De Bruyne when he’s taking part in so properly. His purpose was great, and he might have had one other together with his first-half free-kick. De Bruyne had two pictures on track and made three key passes, having now been concerned in 12 objectives in his final 11 Champions League appearances (3 objectives, 9 assists). He will likely be important if Man City are to achieve the ultimate.

Manchester City supervisor Pep Guardiola says his crew should not take into consideration the Champions League quarter-finals and take each sport because it comes



Man City supervisor Pep Guardiola advised BT Sport: “Generally it seems very simple afterwards. It was a very good efficiency, beneath management for the 90 minutes and we arrived right here with a very good consequence [from the first leg], however this competitors is difficult.

“We’re so severe and after the 2 magnificent objectives, it was simpler however the best way we performed was actually good. Everybody of their positions, we moved the ball fast… and there are quite a lot of good gamers with good high quality who don’t lose the ball. That’s what we’d like… Everybody was so dedicated and [we are] delighted to be within the subsequent stage.

“What occurred prior to now is prior to now. Within the quarter-finals, one dangerous sport, dangerous minutes, dangerous moments, they will punish you. The standard proper now with all of the groups will likely be so massive.

“Within the earlier seasons, I didn’t see a crew that didn’t need to make a step ahead. Each time we play, even within the group stage or final 16, we need to undergo. After the worldwide break, we’ve time to assume – it is dependent upon the draw of the crew – however now, the most effective groups in Europe, the standard is larger each time and it’s tougher.

“However hopefully the crew can preserve this temper, we will compete and particularly play a very good sport. I imagine that while you undergo, you deserve it and it’s important to play good video games so we arrive there and attempt to play ok. We’ll see what occurs.”

Gladbach supervisor Marco Rose mentioned: “There was numerous confidence however we’ve to recognise an opponent that was too robust for us.

“The crew tried to do what they may. We had pictures however if you happen to permit City to have pictures you then gained’t get very far. We’ve to take probabilities if we get them.

“We got here right here with a very good feeling however then we confronted this high quality. The lads are disillusioned and there gained’t appear to be any positives in the mean time, however there are positives we will take for the subsequent weeks.

“An important factor for me, though Man City have been far superior, was the best way the lads put effort into the sport and stood up. It’s simply troublesome in opposition to that crew.”

Go for stats

Manchester City have gained 24 of their final 25 matches in all competitions (L1). Since a 1-1 draw with West Brom on December fifteenth, City’s 24 wins are at the least seven greater than another facet has managed in all competitions within the high-5 European leagues.

Half of Borussia Mönchengladbach’s defeats within the UEFA Champions League have been in opposition to Manchester City, with 5 of their 10 defeats coming in opposition to City.

Manchester City have now scored 100+ objectives in every of their final eight seasons in all competitions, with solely Manchester United (9 in a row between 2004-05 and 2012-13) having an extended run of consecutive seasons scoring 100+ objectives amongst high-flight English groups in historical past.

What’s subsequent?

The Champions League quarter-closing and semi-closing draw will happen from 11am UK time on Friday, March 19. It is possible for you to to observe each attracts with Sky Sports activities.

Man City are in FA Cup motion on the weekend after they journey to Everton on Saturday. Monchengladbach additionally play on the identical day, travelling to Schalke within the Bundesliga. Each video games kick-off at 5.30pm.