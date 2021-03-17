A protected wager within the 2021 NCAA males’s basketball match?

That’s going to be tough it doesn’t matter what, particularly in a match performed by means of the continued COVID-19 pandemic in america. That solely provides to the unpredictability of the primary spherical of the match.

That mentioned, there are some traits among the many 68 groups which bettors can benefit from. Sporting Information discovered seven first-spherical matchups that are among the many safer bets, if such a factor is feasible.

Safe March Madness picks towards the unfold

No. 8 North Carolina (-1.5) vs. No. 9 Wisconsin

Friday, 7:10 p.m.

Here’s a stat that issues: Roy Williams is 29-0 within the first spherical of the NCAA Tournament. It is a toss-up sport, however the Tar Heels are 6-2 ATS when favored since February, and the Badgers are 2-3-1 ATS as an underdog. The low unfold makes this choose simpler, however that first-spherical development is the one to observe.

Decide: North Carolina covers

No. 2 Houston (-20.5) vs. No. 15 Cleveland State

Friday, 7:15 p.m.

The Vikings are 7-3 ATS as underdogs this season, and so they have scored at the very least 65 factors in 12 straight video games. The Cougars have gained eight video games by 20 or extra factors this season, however the line nonetheless feels a contact excessive in a sport the place the Vikings can dangle round into the second half.

Decide: Cleveland State

No. 3 West Virginia (-12.5) vs. No. 14 Morehead State

Friday, 9:50 p.m.

Belief Bob Huggins within the first spherical? Properly, the Mountaineers have made the Candy 16 in three of the final 4 tournaments. Morehead State has been a brilliant-canine all season with a 12-3 ATS as an underdog. Take a look at the three losses. Ohio State, Kentucky and Belmont beat the Eagles by a median of twenty-two factors per sport, and Morehead State lined in a 15-level loss to Virginia. Search for the Mountaineers to make an announcement within the first spherical after an abbreviated exhibiting within the Large 12 match.

Decide: West Virginia covers

No. 3 Kansas (-10.5) vs. No. 14 Jap Washington

Saturday, 1:15 p.m.

How can this be a protected choose? The Jayhawks’ match standing stays murky after the workforce pulled out of the Large 12 match final Friday. Nonetheless, Kansas is 6-4 ATS in video games the place they had been favored by double digits, and that is the bottom of these double-digit spreads. Kansas has gained their final 4 match openers by a median of 28.5 factors per sport, and the closest margin is 16 factors.

Decide: Kansas covers

No. 5 Creighton (-7.5) vs. No. 12 UCSB

Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

The Gauchos are a classy 5-12 upset choose, and with good cause. UCSB has misplaced only one sport since Jan. 1. The Gauchos are 1-1 ATS as an underdog, however they’ve only one lack of 5 factors or extra this season. Even when they lose, this appears like a decent end. Take the worth with a workforce that would win outright.

Decide: UCSB

No. 2 Alabama (-17) vs. No. 15 Iona

Saturday, 4 p.m.

The Crimson Tide is 4-2 ATS this season as a double-digit favourite, and Alabama has lined in 4 of their final six wins. That mentioned, the Gaels have lined in 5 of their final six video games and are 2-1 ATS as underdogs this season. Iona gained’t win the sport, however we’re relying on Rick Pitino’s workforce to maintain it fascinating. The line ticked up a half-level, so there may be slight worth right here.

Decide: Iona

No. 3 Texas (-8.5) vs. No. 14 Abilene Christian

Saturday, 9:50 p.m.

Abilene Christian is one other tremendous-canine that’s 3-1 ATS as an underdog and might be fired as much as show it in an in-state matchup. Regardless of a under .500-document towards the unfold, the Longhorns are on a 5-sport win streak — and so they’ve lined in each sport. The line opens at 10 factors, so take the worth on Texas right here.

Decide: Texas covers