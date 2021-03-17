Will there be a fortunate No. 13 within the 2021 NCAA males’s basketball event?

The observe document 13 seeds within the NCAA tournaments isn’t nice. The No. 4 seed is 111-29 – a profitable proportion of .793 – within the first spherical. A complete of six No. 13 seeds have superior to the Candy 16 – and none made it to the Elite Eight.

That record consists of Valparaiso (1998), Richmond (1998), Oklahoma (1999), Bradley (2006), Ohio (2012) and La Salle (2013). Ohio pushed No. 1 North Carolina to the restrict in a 73-65 time beyond regulation thriller in that 2012 run. The Bobcats are again within the event this 12 months, too, and one of many extra-intriguing upset picks once more. Are they the perfect guess to tug off one other 4-13 upset?

Sporting Information takes a more in-depth look on the 4 matchups to seek out out:

13 Liberty vs. 4 Oklahoma State

FanDuel odds: Oklahoma State -9 (O / U 142)

Why this may occur: Liberty averages simply 9.7 turnovers per recreation – and Oklahoma State commits 15.9 turnovers per recreation. The Flames have the guard play vital with Darius McGhee and Chris Parker, and this an skilled staff that pulled a 5-12 upset in 2019. Liberty takes a 12-recreation profitable streak into the event, and that makes them a harmful staff. Liberty doesn’t have Cade Cunningham. The All-American averaged 20.2 factors per recreation, and the Cowboys’ offense will pose a mode problem for Liberty – particularly if the second-likelihood factors are there. If Oklahoma shoots higher than 50 % from the sector, then the Flames will have bother holding it inside double digits.

13 UNC-Greensboro vs. 4 Florida State

FanDuel odds: Florida State –11.5 (O / U 145)

Why this may occur: Senior guard Isaiah Miller is a famous person participant who can go off. He averages 27.4 factors per recreation in his final 5 video games, and UNC-Greensboro received eight of their final 10. Florida State misplaced three of its final 5 video games. The Seminoles have superior to the second weekend of their final two event appearances, nevertheless, and the matchup between 7-foot facilities Balsa Koprivca and Hayden Koval will go a good distance in figuring out the tempo. The Seminoles rank eighth within the nation in three-level proportion (39.0), and main scorer M.J. Walker shoots 44.4 % behind the arc. He would want to have an off night time for UNC-Greensboro to have an opportunity.

13 North Texas vs. 4 Purdue

FanDuel odds: Purdue –7.5 (O / U 125)

Why this might occur: The Imply Inexperienced caught hearth within the Convention-USA event, and North Texas has 4 gamers who averaged double figures within the common season. The Imply Inexperienced have a prime-10 scoring protection that allowed 61.5 factors per recreation. The problem is for six-10 ahead Zachary Simmons, who should be extra energetic towards a Purdue entrance line led by ahead Trevion Williams, who averages 15.6 factors and 9 rebounds, and seven-4 heart Zach Edey. If guard Jaden Ivey is on, then North Texas might be in bother. Below Matt Painter, the Boilermakers are 9-2 within the first spherical, and so they have reached the second weekend in every of their final three appearances.

13 Ohio vs. 4 Virginia

FanDuel odds: Virginia –8 (O/U 132)

Why this might occur: Virginia’s largest points are off the court docket proper now after COVID-19 points pressured the Cavaliers to tug out of the ACC event. The Cavaliers nonetheless quit simply 60.5 factors per recreation, and opponents commit 12.4 fouls per recreation towards Virginia. They may take a look at Ohio’s endurance with that protection and their potential to restrict possessions. A pair of Wisconsin natives – Virginia’s Sam Hauser and Ohio’s Ben Vander Plas – come into focus. Vander Plas should at the least match Hauser – one of many ACC’s greatest gamers. The problem lies on Ohio star guard Jason Preston, who averages 16.6 factors, 7.2 assists and 6.8 rebounds. Ohio shot 26 of 58 from 3-level vary within the MAC event, and that scorching capturing might want to proceed to have an opportunity towards the 2019 nationwide champions.

Which 13 seed is greatest guess for an upset?

North Texas has the bottom level unfold of the 4, however we don’t like their possibilities towards that large Purdue entrance line.

UNC-Greensboro has essentially the most-intriguing scorer in Miller, however Florida State presents too many issues on the offensive finish.

Liberty has the perfect of the 4 groups, and even with that potential to restrict possessions it’s robust to choose the Flames towards Cunningham and that Oklahoma State offense.

Ohio is the greatest likelihood for an upset – and to cowl the unfold figuring out the Cavaliers are 11-13 ATS this 12 months – but it surely’s additionally a recreation that Virginia may dominate if the Bobcats have a tough capturing night time.

This could be one other unfortunate 12 months for No. 13 consequently.