Knicks legend Patrick Ewing is eternally grateful to his shut good friend Michael Jordan for getting him off started with his coaching career.

The Georgetown Hoyas are on a roll proper now. They emerged victorious from the Massive East Match after coming into it as the eighth seed. The Hoyas entered the January Covid break with a 3-8 file, however got here out on the proper aspect (13-12).

They then upset the top-seeded Vilanova, Marquette and Creighton faculty to win the match. Ewing will enter the NCAA match, with the Hoyas slated to play Colorado in the first spherical.

That is Ewing’s first bow at the NCAA match as a head coach. The Knicks legend went to 3 NCAA championship video games, profitable one in 1984. He additionally teamed up with Michael Jordan on the 1984 Olympics group, which gained gold at Los Angeles.

How Michael Jordan encouraged Patrick Ewing to embark on a coaching career

Jordan, his fierce rival and a shut good friend, satisfied him to give coaching a shot after his retirement:

“Why don’t you come work for me right here with the Wizards,” the Knicks legend recalled Jordan, then Washington’s vice chairman of basketball operations, saying. “I’ll begin you off right here as a coach. Should you like that, we’ll allow you to be a coach. If not, I’ll transfer you to the entrance workplace.”

The Knicks legend was additionally employed by Jordan as an assistant coach for the Charlotte Bobcats in 2013. Ewing grew to become interim head coach in the absence of Steve Clifford that season – Clifford was present process coronary heart surgical procedure at the time.

Ewing ultimately landed a head coaching position with the Hoyas, the place he had his best successes as a basketball participant. But it surely was encouragement from his shut good friend and competitor that enabled Ewing to look past, and to a career that he wasn’t initially smitten by.