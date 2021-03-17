Tiger Woods is to golf what Michael Jordan was to basketball. It was pure that the two would turn into pals, regardless of Woods being warned off.

Tiger Woods turned professional at the age of 20, again in 1996. The California-born prodigy had lengthy been tipped to be an amazing in golf, and with good cause. By means of the subsequent 9 years, Woods produced the single most dominant period that a person golfer has ever placed on present.

Woods was so dominant that golf virtually appeared tailored for him to play. He grew to become the first golfer in 25 years to win 8 tournaments in a single 12 months in 1999. Tiger adopted that up with a streak of 6 straight wins the following 12 months.

Tiger grew to become America’s subsequent sporting darling because of his dominant run. So who else ought to he flip to for advice however the most well-known American sportsperson of all time?

How Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan grew to become pals

Johnny Service provider was the family lawyer for the Woods family, and he had some phrases of warning for the younger star. Tiger had idolized MJ rising up, so Service provider’s phrases weren’t of a lot use. However he made positive to put his view throughout to the teen:

“Michael can play basketball in addition to anybody who’s ever performed the sport,” Service provider mentioned. “There isn’t anything that Michael is good at doing. Nothing! And he’s had too a few years of being on the market in public. So he’s going to try to use you.”

Woods talked about his relationship with MJ in an interview after he grew to become the youngest to win the Augusta Masters in 1997:

“I assume my affiliation with Nike did assist that. However Mike’s ready the place I feel my life is going. And I went via some issues, I didn’t know the way to deal with sure conditions.”

“Like coping with visibility, lack of privateness, articles, simply individuals typically, and Mike helped me out as a result of Mike has already been there. He’s established himself as in all probability the greatest basketball participant that’s ever lived.”

“He’s so well-known that what higher individual to relate to me than not a film star, movie star or something like that however a man who’s down to earth, who’s an athlete, who can relate to one other athlete. And Mike is virtually like my large brother proper now.”