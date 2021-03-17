Nagarjuna receives Covid-19 vaccine

King Nagarjuna mentioned on Wednesday that he had acquired the primary dose of the covid-19 vaccine. The details about the identical was shared by Nagarjuna on social media.

Manmadhudu 2 star took to twitter to share photos of him receiving the primary jab of the vaccine. Officer actor Nagarajuna mentioned, “Bought my covaxin jab yesterday, completely no down time I urge whoever is eligible to take the vaccine!!”

Nagarajuna was additionally seen sporting a masks whereas a nurse administered the Covid-19 vaccine.

61 years outdated Nagarjuna is the most recent Indian superstar to have acquired the Coronavirus/Covid-19 vaccine, after veterans like Mohanlal, Satish Shah, Jeetendra, Hema Malini, Paresh Rawal, Kamal Haasan, Anupam Kher, Rakesh Roshan, and Johnny Lever.

On 1st March, the federal government launched the nationwide drive to vaccinate everybody above 60 years of age and people aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities.

On the work entrance, Nagarjuna shall be seen enjoying the position of NIA Officer in an upcoming motion thriller drama Wild Canine which has Dia Mirza because the main woman. The film Wild Canine, helmed by Solomon, is gearing up for the grand launch on 2nd April. He can even be seen enjoying an important position in Hindi huge finances movie Brahmastra which has Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor within the lead roles.