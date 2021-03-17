The NCAA Tournament first spherical schedule, predictions, sport previews, TV, sport occasions and websites.
How are the picks up to now?
SU 199-81, ATS 153-124-2, o / u: 163-114-1
Click on on every hyperlink for the sport preview and prediction. All occasions Japanese.
NCAA Tournament First 4: Thursday, March 18
(16) Texas Southern vs (16) Mount St. Mary’s
East Area: First 4
5:10 pm, truTv
Meeting Corridor, Bloomington, IN
Line: Mount St. Mary’s -2, o/u: 132.5
(11) Drake vs (11) Wichita State
West Area: First 4
6:27 pm, TBS
Mackey Enviornment, West Lafayette, IN
Line: Wichita State -2, o/u: 139.5
(16) Appalachian State vs (16) Norfolk State
West Area: First 4
8:40 pm, truTV
Meeting Corridor, Bloomington, IN
Line: Norfolk State -3, rpm: 134.5
(11) UCLA vs (11) Michigan State
East Area: First 4
9:57 pm, TBS
Mackey Enviornment, West Lafayette, IN
Line: Michigan State -1.5, o / u: 13.5
NCAA Tournament First Round: Friday, March 19
(7) Florida vs (10) Virginia Tech
South Area: First Round
12:15 pm, CBS
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Florida -1, rpm: 137
(3) Arkansas vs (14) Colgate
South Area: First Round
12:45 pm, truTV
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Arkansas -9.5, o/u: 162.5
(1) Illinois vs (16) Drexel
Midwest Area: First Round
1:15 pm, TBS
Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Illinois -22.5, o/u: 144.5
(6) Texas Tech vs (11) Utah State
South Area: First Round
1:45 pm, TNT
Simon Skjodt Meeting Corridor, Bloomington, IN
Line: Texas Tech -5, rpm: 131.5
(2) Ohio State vs (15) Oral Roberts
South Area: First Round
3:00 pm, CBS
Mackey Enviornment, West Lafayette, IN
Line: Ohio State -16.5, rpm: 155
(1) Baylor vs (16) Hartford
South Area: First Round
3:30 pm, truTV
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Baylor -26, o / u: 140.5
(8) Loyola Chicago vs (9) Georgia Tech
Midwest Area: First Round
4:00 pm, TBS
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Loyola -2, o / u: 126
(5) Tennessee vs (12) Oregon State
Midwest Area: First Round
4:300 pm, TNT
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Tennessee -7.5, o/u: 131.5
(4) Oklahoma State vs (13) Liberty
Midwest Area: First Round
6:25 pm, TBS
Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Oklahoma State -7.5, rpm: 141
(8) North Carolina vs (9) Wisconsin
South Area: First Round
7:10 pm, CBS
Mackey Enviornment, West Lafayette, LA
Line: North Carolina -1.5, o/u: 139.5
(2) Houston vs (15) Cleveland State
Midwest Area: First Round
7:15 pm, truTV
Meeting Corridor, Bloomington, IN
Line: Houston -20, o/u: 135
(4) Purdue vs (13) North Texas
South Area: First Round
7:25 pm, TNT
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Purdue -7.5, rpm: 126.5
(7) Clemson vs (10) Rutgers
Midwest Area: First Round
9:20 pm, TBS
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Rutgers -1.5, o/u: 126.5
(6) San Diego State vs (11) Syracuse
Midwest Area: First Round
9:40 pm, CBS
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: San Diego State -3, o/u: 139
(3) West Virginia vs (14) Morehead State
Midwest Area: First Round
9:50 pm, truTV
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: West Virginia -12.5, o/u: 138
(5) Villanova vs (12) Winthrop
South Area: First Round
9:57 pm, TNT
Line: Villanova -6.5, o/u: 143
NCAA Tournament First Round: Saturday, March 20
(5) Colorado vs (12) Georgetown
East Area: First Round
12:15 pm, CBS
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Colorado -5.5, o/u: 136.5
(4) Florida State vs (13) UNC Greensboro
East Area: First Round
12:45 pm, truTV
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Florida State -11, o/u: 145
(3) Kansas vs (14) Japanese Washington
West Area: First Round
1;15 pm, TBS
Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Kansas -10.5, o/u: 146
(8) LSU vs (9) St. Bonaventure
East Area: First Round
1:45 pm, TNT
Meeting Corridor, Bloomington, IN
Line: LSU -1.5, o/u: 144.5
(1) Michigan vs (16) Mount St. Mary’s or Texas Southern
East Area: First Round
3:00 pm, CBS
Mackey Enviornment, West Lafayette, IN
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
(5) Creighton vs (12) UC Santa Barbara
West Area: First Round
3:30 pm, truTV
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Creighton -7, o/u: 138
(2) Alabama vs (15) Iona
East Area: First Round
4:00 pm, TBS
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Alabama -17, rpm: 147
(6) USC vs (11) Drake or Wichita State
West Area: First Round
4:30 pm, TNT
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
(2) Iowa vs (15) Grand Canyon
West Area: First Round
6:25 pm, TBS
Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Iowa -14.5, o/u: 145
(7) UConn vs (10) Maryland
East Area: First Round
7:10 pm, CBS
Mackey Enviornment, West Lafayette, IN
Line: UConn -3, o/u: 130
(4) Virginia vs (13) Ohio
West Area: First Round
7:15 pm, truTV
Meeting Corridor, Bloomington, IN
Line: Virginia -7.5, o/u: 131
(8) Oklahoma vs (9) Missouri
West Area: First Round
7:25 pm, TNT
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Oklahoma -2, o/u: 141
(1) Gonzaga vs (16) Norfolk State or Appalachian State
West Area: First Round
9:20 pm, TBS
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
(6) BYU vs (11) UCLA or Michigan State
East Area: First Round
9:40 pm, CBS
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
(3) Texas vs (14) Abilene Christian
East Area: First Round
9:50 pm, truTV
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Texas -8.5, rpm: 140
(7) Oregon vs (10) VCU
West Area: First Round
9:57 pm, TNT
Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Oregon -5.5, o/u: 137
