NCAA Tournament First 4: Thursday, March 18

(16) Texas Southern vs (16) Mount St. Mary’s

East Area: First 4

5:10 pm, truTv

Meeting Corridor, Bloomington, IN

Line: Mount St. Mary’s -2, o/u: 132.5

(11) Drake vs (11) Wichita State

West Area: First 4

6:27 pm, TBS

Mackey Enviornment, West Lafayette, IN

Line: Wichita State -2, o/u: 139.5

(16) Appalachian State vs (16) Norfolk State

West Area: First 4

8:40 pm, truTV

Meeting Corridor, Bloomington, IN

Line: Norfolk State -3, rpm: 134.5

(11) UCLA vs (11) Michigan State

East Area: First 4

9:57 pm, TBS

Mackey Enviornment, West Lafayette, IN

Line: Michigan State -1.5, o / u: 13.5

NCAA Tournament First Round: Friday, March 19

(7) Florida vs (10) Virginia Tech

South Area: First Round

12:15 pm, CBS

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Florida -1, rpm: 137

(3) Arkansas vs (14) Colgate

South Area: First Round

12:45 pm, truTV

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Arkansas -9.5, o/u: 162.5

(1) Illinois vs (16) Drexel

Midwest Area: First Round

1:15 pm, TBS

Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Illinois -22.5, o/u: 144.5

(6) Texas Tech vs (11) Utah State

South Area: First Round

1:45 pm, TNT

Simon Skjodt Meeting Corridor, Bloomington, IN

Line: Texas Tech -5, rpm: 131.5

(2) Ohio State vs (15) Oral Roberts

South Area: First Round

3:00 pm, CBS

Mackey Enviornment, West Lafayette, IN

Line: Ohio State -16.5, rpm: 155

(1) Baylor vs (16) Hartford

South Area: First Round

3:30 pm, truTV

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Baylor -26, o / u: 140.5

(8) Loyola Chicago vs (9) Georgia Tech

Midwest Area: First Round

4:00 pm, TBS

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Loyola -2, o / u: 126

(5) Tennessee vs (12) Oregon State

Midwest Area: First Round

4:300 pm, TNT

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Tennessee -7.5, o/u: 131.5

(4) Oklahoma State vs (13) Liberty

Midwest Area: First Round

6:25 pm, TBS

Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Oklahoma State -7.5, rpm: 141

(8) North Carolina vs (9) Wisconsin

South Area: First Round

7:10 pm, CBS

Mackey Enviornment, West Lafayette, LA

Line: North Carolina -1.5, o/u: 139.5

(2) Houston vs (15) Cleveland State

Midwest Area: First Round

7:15 pm, truTV

Meeting Corridor, Bloomington, IN

Line: Houston -20, o/u: 135

(4) Purdue vs (13) North Texas

South Area: First Round

7:25 pm, TNT

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Purdue -7.5, rpm: 126.5

(7) Clemson vs (10) Rutgers

Midwest Area: First Round

9:20 pm, TBS

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Rutgers -1.5, o/u: 126.5

(6) San Diego State vs (11) Syracuse

Midwest Area: First Round

9:40 pm, CBS

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: San Diego State -3, o/u: 139

(3) West Virginia vs (14) Morehead State

Midwest Area: First Round

9:50 pm, truTV

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Line: West Virginia -12.5, o/u: 138

(5) Villanova vs (12) Winthrop

South Area: First Round

9:57 pm, TNT

Line: Villanova -6.5, o/u: 143

NCAA Tournament First Round: Saturday, March 20

(5) Colorado vs (12) Georgetown

East Area: First Round

12:15 pm, CBS

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Colorado -5.5, o/u: 136.5

(4) Florida State vs (13) UNC Greensboro

East Area: First Round

12:45 pm, truTV

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Florida State -11, o/u: 145

(3) Kansas vs (14) Japanese Washington

West Area: First Round

1;15 pm, TBS

Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Kansas -10.5, o/u: 146

(8) LSU vs (9) St. Bonaventure

East Area: First Round

1:45 pm, TNT

Meeting Corridor, Bloomington, IN

Line: LSU -1.5, o/u: 144.5

(1) Michigan vs (16) Mount St. Mary’s or Texas Southern

East Area: First Round

3:00 pm, CBS

Mackey Enviornment, West Lafayette, IN

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

(5) Creighton vs (12) UC Santa Barbara

West Area: First Round

3:30 pm, truTV

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Creighton -7, o/u: 138

(2) Alabama vs (15) Iona

East Area: First Round

4:00 pm, TBS

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Alabama -17, rpm: 147

(6) USC vs (11) Drake or Wichita State

West Area: First Round

4:30 pm, TNT

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

(2) Iowa vs (15) Grand Canyon

West Area: First Round

6:25 pm, TBS

Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Iowa -14.5, o/u: 145

(7) UConn vs (10) Maryland

East Area: First Round

7:10 pm, CBS

Mackey Enviornment, West Lafayette, IN

Line: UConn -3, o/u: 130

(4) Virginia vs (13) Ohio

West Area: First Round

7:15 pm, truTV

Meeting Corridor, Bloomington, IN

Line: Virginia -7.5, o/u: 131

(8) Oklahoma vs (9) Missouri

West Area: First Round

7:25 pm, TNT

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Oklahoma -2, o/u: 141

(1) Gonzaga vs (16) Norfolk State or Appalachian State

West Area: First Round

9:20 pm, TBS

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

(6) BYU vs (11) UCLA or Michigan State

East Area: First Round

9:40 pm, CBS

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

(3) Texas vs (14) Abilene Christian

East Area: First Round

9:50 pm, truTV

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Texas -8.5, rpm: 140

(7) Oregon vs (10) VCU

West Area: First Round

9:57 pm, TNT

Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Oregon -5.5, o/u: 137