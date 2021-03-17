Oilers Could Call Blackhawks to Dump Bad Deals Before Trade Deadline

Earlier as we speak I identified within the NHL Rumors Rundown post that the Chicago Blackhawks are in an enviable place heading into this yr’s NHL Trade Deadline. One of many few groups that has wage cap room and the flexibleness so as to add quite a lot of contract sorts, they may very well be a staff keen to tackle cash.

Apparently, that’s precisely the kind of staff the Edmonton Oilers have to be doing enterprise with if their plan is so as to add earlier than the deadline. The Oilers, by GM Ken Holland’s personal admission, are greenback in, greenback out.

I quoted Pope from that piece who additionally mentioned:

Now that defenseman Brent Seabrook is on lengthy-time period injured reserve, the Blackhawks’ wage-cap outlook appears so much higher than it used to…. The Hawks might add one other $21 million in wage this yr with their LTIR area and doubtless could have fairly a little bit of area subsequent season, too. supply – ‘How the Canadiens’ commerce deadline plans are impacted by the damage to Ben Chiarot’ – Arpon Basu – The Athletic – 03/15-2021

Pope added there have been dangers to the technique, but additionally instructed the staff might ensure the match was proper and reap the benefits of groups which can be up towards the cap heading towards the commerce deadline April 12.

The Oilers Are a Match on this Situation

Pope supplied up a handful of examples and amongst them, he included the Oilers. Particularly, he cited James Neal as participant Chicago is perhaps requested about. That mentioned, Neal isn’t essentially the one participant that works in a state of affairs like this.

With that thoughts, we’ll begin with Neal and take a look at a pair different names as effectively:

James Neal in Albatross Territory

I’ll be the primary to confess I cherished the commerce from an Oilers’ perspective once they moved Milan Lucic for Neal. This season, nevertheless, Neal isn’t taking part in, not less than not recurrently. He’s typically been a wholesome scratch and when he’s within the lineup, he’s being restricted in his minutes.

James Neal, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It’s one factor to be paying $5.75 million to a participant who pots you 19 targets in a given season. However, to have Neal on the books for 2 extra years after this one and never taking part in doesn’t make sense. He’s the best candidate if the Oilers are going to look to Chicago to tackle a few of their dedicated cash points.

Kyle Turris Hasn’t Labored Out As Deliberate

If the Oilers are going to focus on a 3rd line middle on the deadline this season — maybe somebody like Eric Staal — they could wish to transfer a participant like Kyle Turris. He’s not labored out within the position he was signed to fill and Edmonton has dedicated to him for yet one more season past this one.

Turris isn’t the principle motive the Oilers have cap points, however releasing up $1.65 million would go farther than most would anticipate. The important thing right here is that this can be a smaller transfer for the Oilers and Blackhawks and the sweetener the Oilers would wish to supply wouldn’t be as massive.

Is Mikko Koskinen Expendable?

Mike Smith appears to be the man in Edmonton now. Koskinen did what he might in the beginning of the season and he saved the Oilers within the combine, however his document wasn’t nice over the course of 9 video games. With Smith now again, the veteran has clearly turn into the starter. The Oilers additionally picked up Alex Stalock on waivers and he’s obtained one other season after this one.

Mikko Koskinen, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Shifting Koskinen’s wage doesn’t give the Oilers as a lot respiration room as transferring Neal’s wage does, but when the Oilers might ship out $4.5 million earlier than the commerce deadline, that might go a protracted methods. Edmonton might then go fishing for a goalie within the offseason and run with Smith and Stalock the remainder of the best way.

The good factor right here is that the Blackhawks could also be extra open to including a netminder who can play than a ahead who may not. Chicago has some up-and-coming expertise in Malcolm Subban and Collin Delia, however Koskinen may very well be a pleasant 1B to Kevin Lankinen who’s taking part in effectively for the Blackhawks proper now.

How Do the Oilers Tempt Chicago?

As a result of the Blackhawks won’t solely be selective in who they contemplate this kind of commerce with, and since some gamers shall be higher fitted to the Blackhawks than others, Edmonton must be open to including some fairly good belongings to any commerce. The purpose right here is to entice Blackhawks’ GM Stan Bowman.

Clearly, if the Oilers hope to maneuver a participant like Neal, they’ll have to supply so much. I gained’t start to counsel I do know what Bowman would ask for, but it surely may very well be a good draft decide and a prospect. Could that be a participant like Caleb Jones, together with a second or third-spherical decide? It’s a hefty value to pay however the Oilers must resolve how value it transferring Neal’s contract could be. I’d argue for the transfer, even when Edmonton needed to retain $1 million in wage on the deal.

On the very least, one would hope Holland is choosing up the cellphone and calling Chicago to see the place Bowman’s head is at. The Blackhawks are combating for a playoff spot as effectively. They might have wants of their very own.

