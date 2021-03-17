With the 2021 NCAA Tournament field now introduced and March Madness motion being able to tip off, folks have already began to fill out their brackets and do lot of analysis. The areas have been examined, sleepers have been recognized, and the winners of most areas have already been determined.

In the seek for an ideal bracket, there may be one factor that tends to confound even essentially the most expert bracketologists. That’s the 9-8 matchup. Yearly, these video games are coin-flips and in 2021, it’s no completely different. Each 9 vs. 8 matchup will show to be tough and although few will decide the winner of this sport to advance previous the No. 1 seed they’re more likely to play, it’s nonetheless disheartening to decide on the mistaken crew in that matchup.

This yr, the Oklahoma Sooners and Missouri Tigers are participating in a type of 9-8 video games; and which will properly show to be essentially the most troublesome matchup to prognosticate.

The Sooners and Tigers are a lot alike. Each have large wins over ranked groups. Each have scuffled down the stretch. Each have even posted comparable numbers in most main stat classes on either side of the ball. Picking between Oklahoma (15-10, 9-8 Massive 12) and Missouri (16-9, 8-8 SEC) will show to be robust and will have a big effect in workplace bracket swimming pools and different contests.

With that, right here’s every thing you have to know in regards to the matchup between Oklahoma and Missouri, together with rankings, key gamers, season breakdowns and extra:

Oklahoma vs. Missouri odds

Oklahoma-Missouri is scheduled to be twenty eighth sport performed within the first spherical of March Madness. It is going to be the final of the 9-8 matchups performed in the course of the 2021 NCAA Event and is the fourth-to-final tip-off of Round 1. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Oklahoma is favored by two factors on this one. Beneath are the small print of their sport, together with the betting odds, time, TV and venue.

Odds: Oklahoma (-2)

Oklahoma (-2) Date: Saturday, March 20

Saturday, March 20 Time: 7:25 pm ET

7:25 pm ET TV: TNT

TNT Area: Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North)

Oklahoma (15-10, 9-8 Massive 12)

Oklahoma has been one of many higher applications within the Massive 12 over the course of the final 25 years. The Sooners have been to the NCAA Event 20 occasions in 25 possibilities since 1995 and has made it to the Remaining 4 twice in that span. Additionally they produced No. 1 general decide Blake Griffin from the 2009 NBA Draft and Buddy Hield, who’s on observe to be one of many NBA’s finest shooters of all time. Trae Younger additionally blossomed right into a star there.

Whereas the Sooners have produced plenty of NBA-caliber expertise through the years, they’ve by no means gained March Madness. They’ve been the runner-up twice, the final of which got here in 1988, however they’ll be seeking to go on a deeper-than-anticipated match run in Lon Kruger’s tenth season on the helm.

That mentioned, the Sooners have scuffled of late of their quest to qualify. They’re simply 1-5 of their final six video games and their solely win in that span came visiting the 2-22 Iowa State Cyclones. And that Massive 12 Event victory was by a mere six factors.

That mentioned, the Sooners do have some spectacular wins on their schedule. Notably, that they had a 3-sport profitable streak in opposition to prime-10 groups Kansas, Texas, and Alabama in late January. Additionally they have crushed West Virginia twice. Nevertheless, additionally they have misplaced to Xavier and Kansas State this yr and have misplaced seven different video games in opposition to ranked groups. Their expertise in opposition to extremely-ranked groups within the stacked Massive 12 ought to give them an opportunity to compete with the robust competitors they’ll face within the NCAA Event.

NET rating: 37

37 KenPom rating: 39

39 Quad 1 file: 5-9

5-9 Quad 2 file: 0-0

0-0 Quad 3 file: 4-1

4-1 Quad 4 file: 6-0

6-0 Offensive effectivity rating: thirty sixth

thirty sixth Defensive effectivity: 53rd

Key gamers

Austin Reaves (6-5, 206-pound senior guard)

17.7 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 4.7 apg

De’Vion Harmon (6-2, 198-pound sophomore guard)

12.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.1 apg

Brady Manek (6-9, 231-pound senior ahead)

10.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 0.9 apg

Umoja Gibson (6-1, 176-pound redshirt senior ahead)

9.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.2 apg

Elijah Harkless (6-3, 195-pound junior guard)

7.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.4 apg

Missouri (16-9, 8-8 SEC)

Missouri is one other program that has carried out properly during the last 20+ years. Since 1999, they’ve made it to March Madness 12 occasions they usually have achieved in order part of the Massive 12 and the SEC.

This yr, Missouri was a little bit of a curler coaster. They began the yr 6-0 with spectacular non-convention wins over ranked groups Illinois (a 1 seed within the NCAA Event) and Oregon whereas additionally beating two different match groups, Wichita State and Oral Roberts. Additionally they beat two different ranked groups, Tennesee and Alabama.

Nevertheless, Missouri pale a bit down the stretch. They had been 3-6 of their final 9 video games and misplaced to Ole Miss twice and Georgia as soon as throughout that span. In the event that they wish to play properly in opposition to Oklahoma, they’re going to should play as they did within the earlier levels of the season versus the later levels. Both method, Cuonzo Martin has achieved an important job of getting this Missouri program on the match path.

NET rating: 47

47 KenPom rating: 51

51 Quad 1 file: 7-6

7-6 Quad 2 file: 2-3

2-3 Quad 3 file: 6-0

6-0 Quad 4 file: 1-0

1-0 Offensive effectivity rating: 51st

51st Defensive effectivity: 58th

Key gamers

Dru Smith (6-3, 203-pound senior guard)

14.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.9 apg

Xavier Pinson (6-2, 170-pound junior guard)

14.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.8 apg

Jeremiah Tilmon (6-10, 260-pound senior ahead)

12.3 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 0.9 apg

Mark Smith (6-5, 220-pound senior guard)

9.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.0 apg

Kobe Brown (6-7, 240-pound sophomore ahead)

8.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 0.8 apg

Oklahoma vs. Missouri prediction

That is arguably the most important toss-up of the 8-9 video games. Each groups evaluate fairly favorably, as you possibly can see through the desk beneath.

Oklahoma (8) Crew Missouri (9) 74.8 Factors Per Sport 73.6 36.6 Rebounds Per Sport 35.7 33.84 3-level proportion 32.04 44.2 Total Taking pictures proportion 44.9 71.5 Tempo 72.8

So, Missouri performs barely sooner and shoots a bit of higher than Oklahoma, however the Sooners shoot a bit higher from deep and are higher on the glass. Each groups have three double-digit scorers on their roster and have one participant that may shoot it 38 p.c or higher from past the arc.

All instructed, this sport properly might come right down to the ultimate possession and with each groups on a skid of late, it’s laborious to know which one to belief. That mentioned, in a sport that might be determined by one shot, it’s often higher to belief the crew with the higher 3-level taking pictures. The Sooners qualify, particularly since Umoja Gibson has made a whopping 41.5 p.c of his 3-pointers this yr whereas taking 5.4 3-level pictures per sport.

Historical past of 8 vs. 9 matchups in NCAA Event

In reality, all through the historical past of the NCAA Event, the 9 and eight seed matchup has been comparatively even. It’s the most important coin-flip on any bracket, and it’s the one one of many typical first-spherical matchups the place the underdog has a bonus over the upper-seeded crew. The No. 9 seeds maintain a slight fringe of 72-68.

In the event you’re latest historical past, the No. 8 seed has held a slight fringe of late. They’ve posted a 24-20 file during the last 11 NCAA Tournaments, however it’s value noting that No. 9 seeds gained all of the 9-8 matchups final yr.

So, what does this imply? The tendencies gained’t give us a lot of an edge on this coin-flip sport, so that you’re simply going to should go along with your intestine. Oklahoma looks as if the higher decide by the slimmest of margins in our eyes, however a robust case might be made for Missouri as properly.

Beneath is a breakdown of the wins 9 seeds have loved over 8 seeds the final 10 tournaments: